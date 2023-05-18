Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Mason Mount this summer and now a new update from a reliable source has offered a new insight into the player's future.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Mason Mount?

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, Liverpool could be given the chance to sign the Chelsea and England star on one condition.

As per a report written for Football Insider, Chelsea would be happy to sell Mount when the transfer window opens this summer should he not commit to a new contract imminently.

It is claimed that the west London club are desperate to avoid letting one of their most valuable assets leave on a free in 2024 as they need to recoup transfer funds after spending heavily over the last two windows and will resort to selling the midfielder instead.

Would Mason Mount be a good signing for Liverpool?

There is no doubt that Liverpool will need to identify new additions who can make an immediate impact in the centre of the pitch next season to ensure they don't find themselves trailing behind once again.

Bringing in talented players who have both Premier League and Champions League experience would be highly advantageous to kickstart the next generation of success, so the signing of Mount makes perfect sense for the Reds.

The 24-year-old England star - who has a reported £70m price tag - has risen through the ranks of the Cobham academy to become one of the biggest English talents of his generation, with a Champions League trophy, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup already won over his career so far.

Mount has been the recipient of high praise for his influence in midfield at his boyhood club, with former Chelsea ace and BT Sport pundit Joe Cole offering huge compliments about the player:

"I've never met one ex-player or one coach who doesn't appreciate him.

"He's a top, top outstanding player, he's becoming one of the most important players in the country."

The Chelsea ace offers everything a manager could want from an attacking-minded midfielder, boasting strengths in playmaking, positioning and passing with an 80% pass completion rate tallied up over 24 appearances in the top flight this season, alongside three goals, two assists and three big chances created so far.

It's evident a move for the Three Lions would be a wise and Jurgen Klopp could even form a brand new partnership at Anfield in the centre of the pitch by not only securing Mount's services but also bringing in Brighton and Hove Albion star Alexis Mac Allister.

The Reds are reportedly 'ready to clinch' a deal for the midfielder and alongside Mount, it could completely revitalise central areas of the pitch.

Pivotally, the Argentine has strong versatility which could complement the Chelsea star perfectly, whether that be covering his runs in a more defensive role or combining their attacking strengths to cause chaos for opponents. Between the pair of them, they have contributed to 16 goals in the top-flight this term, a record which would benefit Liverpool immensely.

With that in mind, it should be a priority for the powerbrokers at Anfield to get a deal done to land Mount this summer, as he is not only a youthful prospect for the future of Liverpool's midfield, but has experience beyond his years that can help Klopp get the team back on track next season.