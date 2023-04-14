Liverpool have been linked with a move for Mason Mount for months and now a new update has emerged from a reliable source on the club's pursuit of the player.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Mason Mount?

Italian journalist and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Chelsea midfielder is a main transfer target for Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window.

Romano tweeted: "Mason Mount remains one of the main targets for Liverpool since February, in case he’s gonna be available on the market.

"It depends on Chelsea-Mount talks over new contract — currently on stand by, no agreement at this stage."

Will Liverpool sign Mason Mount?

There is no doubt that a midfield rebuild is desperately needed on the red side of Merseyside with a number of players either out of contract this summer or coming to the latter stages of their careers.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are not expected to extend their stay at Anfield when their contracts expire in the summer, whilst Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are both well into their 30s at this point, paving the way for an opportunity to completely refresh the centre of the pitch.

Indeed, the Liverpool hierarchy will be keen for the squad to start competing for trophies and comfortably finish inside the top four as soon as possible, so bringing in ready-made Premier League experienced midfielders like Mount could be the key to a quick return to competing at the highest level.

Despite Chelsea's struggles this season, Mount has been one of the biggest young talents in the country for a long time with a Champions League trophy already under his belt with his boyhood club and a wealth of experience at international level, as he is a key player in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Over 23 Premier League appearances, the 24-year-old - who was dubbed a "mad player" by Rio Ferdinand - has scored three goals, registered two assists and created three big chances.

Furthermore, he's averaged 1.3 key passes, 1.4 tackles and won 3.6 duels per game, proving that he is a progressive player who works hard, traits Jurgen Klopp will no doubt love.

The pair are seemingly a match made in heaven with the German particularly renowned for turning hardworking players into some of the most recognisable talents in world football. Think Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, now two of the most notable names on the globe.

Thus, if the powerbrokers at Anfield could meet the reported £70m price tag for Mount, there is no reason why he can't reach his full potential too - with CBS Sports reporter Adi Joseph already claiming that the midfielder could become a "superstar" at Liverpool.

That is hard to argue against when you consider that Klopp has already achieved in English football.

With that being said, if the club could strike a deal for Mount this summer, it would provide Klopp with a player who could be an extremely valuable asset in their pursuit of more success.