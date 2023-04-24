Liverpool are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements ahead of next season and now a new potential transfer target has been identified.

What's the latest on Liverpool's midfield search?

According to 90min, the powerbrokers at Anfield are set to hold talks with Mateo Kovacic's representatives.

As per the report, Premier League giants Manchester City and Manchester United are also interested in snapping up the Chelsea midfielder's services, as his future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain leading up to the summer transfer window.

Will Liverpool sign Mateo Kovacic?

There is no doubt that the main focus for the Liverpool hierarchy will be a refresh in the centre of the pitch, with many players either reaching the latter stages of their careers or out of contract in the summer.

The Reds have found themselves unable to maintain their high expectations on the pitch this season, which has resulted in missed opportunities to add another trophy to their illustrious collection and could now potentially head into next season without Champions League football.

As a result, it will be important for the Merseyside giants to identify a mix of young talent who can grow into roles for the future of the squad whilst also bringing in new additions who have the experience and winning mentality to make an instant impact at Anfield.

Kovacic boasts an incredible list of achievements with four Champions League trophies, four FIFA Club World Cup trophies and one La Liga title, proving that the Croatian is familiar with the winning mentality needed to compete at the highest level - something that would be valuable to Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool team.

The versatile £31m-rated midfielder could be the perfect ready-made heir to succeed Jordan Henderson, as he has clearly displayed he would be more than capable of taking on the important role in the heart of the team.

When comparing the two positional peers' output in the league this season for their respective clubs, Kovacic rates similarity to the Liverpool captain in several attributes.

He is notably comparable when it comes to pass completion rate (85.6% v 82.9%), with both elite midfielders capable of dictating play from deep in a composed fashion.

While the Chelsea man boasts more shot-creating actions per 90 (3.45 v 2.96) and a better take-on success (51.7% v 42.9%), they are similar when it comes to tackles and interceptions won (49 v 45) - proving the Croat could comfortably compete for the spot in Klopp's midfield three.

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was a huge admirer of the talented midfielder - signed for £40m from Real Madrid back in 2019 - with the German coach lavishing praise on Kovacic's fantastic work ethic:

"You can call Mateo at 3 o’clock at night and call him for tactical, defensive or set-piece training or just call him and he will be there with a smile and happy to do what’s needed to do.

"He is such a fantastic guy. Such a fantastic team player."

With that being said, Liverpool could now reap the benefits of acquiring the services of a hard-working player who has not only the Premier League and European experience to be an instant hit at Anfield, but also the winning mentality that can help Klopp bring more trophies to the red side of Merseyside in the seasons ahead.