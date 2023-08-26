A surprise transfer target has emerged for Liverpool this week, with manager Jurgen Klopp looking to end the transfer window on a high and complete his side's midfield rebuild.

The Reds missed out on signing both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia this month after selling Fabinho to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad Club for £40m in July, and have since opted to delve down the shrewder road and sealed an unlikely £16m move for Stuttgart's Wataru Endo.

Klopp could now be set to seek another astute option, with dynamic Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer attracting the Merseyside outfit's attention, per reports.

What's the latest on Mats Wieffer to Liverpool?

According to FootballTransfers, Liverpool are interested in signing Wieffer to add depth and quality to their midfield before the transfer window closes in one week.

Read the latest Liverpool transfer news HERE...

Alongside Endo, the Premier League side have completed deals for engine room duo Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, and Wieffer could add the multi-faceted sheen to close the door on the central signings this summer.

Who is Mats Wieffer?

The 23-year-old Dutchman played 37 times across all competitions last season, scoring three goals and providing seven assists, and was instrumental in Feyenoord's emphatic Eredivisie triumph.

While Wieffer can thrive across a range of midfield roles, he occupied the deep-lying role on 33 occasions last year, and could be the dream fit to compete against Endo - more of a traditional No. 6 - for the holding midfield role under Klopp.

Indeed, the midfield machine ranks among the top 7% of midfielders across Men's Next Eight divisions for assists, the top 5% for passes attempted, the top 7% for progressive passes, the top 14% for successful take-ons, the top 20% for tackles, the top 18% for blocks, the top 8% for clearances and the top 1% for aerial wins per 90, as per FBref.

This exhaustive list underscores the kind of all-encompassing ace Liverpool would get their hands on if they are to forge ahead with a move during the business end of the transfer window, and given the likeness to Newcastle United's star man Bruno Guimaraes, it might be the move to make.

Hailed as "world-class" by teammate Dan Burn, Guimaraes has been the centrepiece of the Magpies' momentous exploits over the past two years, having chalked up after completing a £40m transfer from French side Lyon in January 2022.

A deep-lying midfielder, Guimaraes ranks among the top 18% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 14% for shot-creating actions, the top 13% for progressive passes and the top 18% for successful take-ons per 90.

He also made 2.4 tackles per game in the Premier League last season and won 57% of his ground duels, remarkably composed and emblematic of Newcastle's ascent of late.

Similarities can be drawn from the Brazilian's skill set and Wieffer's, with the latter man being described as an "elite" midfielder "controller" by data analyst Ben Mattinson.

If Klopp can utilise Wieffer's ball-playing skills and tenacity in the tackle, he could wield a star capable of matching Guimaraes' influence on English soil, and given that Liverpool have actually registered an interest in the 25-year-old machine earlier this year, he evidently offers a profile that is capable of slotting into the Reds' team.