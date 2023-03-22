Liverpool have found themselves really struggling to maintain their high standards this season, and it is clear the once successful squad is starting to turn stale with a refresh urgently needed this summer.

The Reds have found themselves without a chance of collecting another trophy this season and are currently seven points adrift from the fourth Champions League spot inside the Premier League top four with just 12 remaining fixtures to close the gap.

Indeed, there is no doubt that the powerbrokers at Anfield will be working hard to find fresh perspectives who can join the squad in the summer with a recruitment drive of youthful players expected as Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount have both been linked on numerous occasions with a move to Merseyside.

However, the supporters of the club will be under no illusion that their frugal American owners will be splashing the cash like their top-flight rivals when the transfer window opens, but will expect to see drastic improvements and effort put into bringing success back to Anfield sooner rather than later.

As a result, whilst the focus may be on the players Jurgen Klopp could bring in to spark the next generation of success, the German coach could unleash another player from the fantastic academy set-up at Kirkby.

One player who has been a stand-out performer in the Merseysiders' youth teams is Melkamu Frauendorf, a player who is showing signs that he could be the next Harvey Elliott.

Who is Melkamu Frauendorf?

The young talent joined Liverpool from Hoffenheim back in 2020 on a scholarship with the academy after capturing the attention of the club's scouts over in Germany and just one year later signed his first professional contract after impressing with the U18s in his first season.

Since then, Frauendorf has had no trouble making his presence known in the youth set-up and was even seen training with the first team in Dubai during the World Cup break back in November last year.

The Germany U19 international has tallied up 86 appearances, 19 goals and 14 assists since his arrival - with two of those appearances in the senior team when Klopp gave the youngster his FA Cup debut against Shrewsbury Town in January 2022.

Over his two appearances this season in the Football League Trophy, the young midfielder has registered one assist and won the majority of his duels (53%), as well as averaging two tackles, two key passes, one shot on target and four duels won per game.

Frauendorf has also earned high praise for his talents to go alongside his impressive output, with his former Hoffenheim coach Danny Galm claiming:

"Mel is a very flexible player. He is straightforward with a good technique and very, very good endurance.

"For me, he was a very important player, who often initiated decisive moments with his dynamic and straight dribbling.

"I’m not a fan of comparing players to others but Mel is a special player. He is fast and has good endurance, and he wants to learn, but remains creative."

Mostly deployed as an attacking midfielder, the 19-year-old rising star has all the attributes to become Klopp's next Elliott as he is capable of being part of a midfield system but is also fearless when it comes to breaking the lines to attack and ultimately score goals, just like his senior Liverpool positional peer.

With that being said, it is clear that Frauendorf has a bright future ahead of him and could be exactly what Klopp needs to bolster the depth in his first-team midfield personnel next season.