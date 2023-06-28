Liverpool are in a position to acquire some much-needed reinforcements this summer after a difficult campaign last season and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Jeremy Doku?

According to French news outlet L'Equipe (via Sport Witness), Liverpool have set their sights on Stade Rennais winger Jeremy Doku.

As per the report, the Reds maintain their interest in the player that they almost signed in 2017 and although the player hasn't been a consistent goal-scorer he has become an attractive prospect based on his dribbling expertise.

The news broke a day before interest in Dominik Szoboszlai of RB Leipzig was broken, with FSG clearly looking to splash the cash in the early exchanges of the transfer window.

Who would Jeremy Doku replace in the Liverpool team?

It is no secret that the top priority this summer for Liverpool is to rebuild their midfield presence and inject some much-needed energy into the team to improve performances that were seen over last season.

The Merseyside giants have had no struggles in scoring goals and deploying an attacking threat that is deadly against any opponent of any quality, with only Manchester City and Arsenal scoring more than Liverpool (75) over their most recent campaign in the Premier League, despite their failure to secure a top-four finish.

Having said that, acquiring more attacking options who can provide diversity in the final third wouldn't be the worst idea and with Mohamed Salah set to be out of contract in 2025, there is an opportunity to bring in an understudy this summer to develop and nurture on the right flank who can learn the ropes from the Egyptian superstar.

Doku - hailed a "diamond in the rough" by Kevin De Bruyne - is an impressive attacking presence ranking in the top 5% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for a whole host of metrics, including non-penalty goals, shot-creating actions, progressive carries, progressive passes received and successful take-ons, as per FBref.

The £14m-rated winger offers strengths that are a little different to those of Liverpool's talisman, outperforming his positional peer in a number of attributes last season including shot-creating actions per 90 (5.65 v 3.83), goal-creating actions per 90 (0.70 v 0.66) and take-on success rate (60.4% v 37.3%), suggesting that he offers a more selfless approach in attacking opportunities and is more confident in challenging opponents.

It is unfathomable that Klopp would ever bench his star man who has provided the Anfield faithful with so many moments of magic, however, the acquirement of Doku could give the Liverpool boss some depth and a different perspective in the position that can be deployed in latter stages of games and provides a rotation option when competing in multiple competitions.

With that being said, Doku is definitely one to watch for Liverpool this summer and if the club's hierarchy can strike up a good deal for the 21-year-old this summer it could be a great opportunity to add some more depth in the forward line ahead of next season.