Highlights Liverpool could still see Mohamed Salah leave for Saudi Arabia before the month is up.

Jurgen Klopp already has a young talent capable of potentially replacing the great Egyptian.

The player has unbelievable pace and is aged just 17.

Liverpool have spent the transfer window trying to revamp their midfield having lost the likes of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson since the end of last season, but it remains to be seen whether the new arrivals will fill the void.

Of course, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch have all enjoyed recent success before joining the Anfield side, but with the pressure on Jurgen Klopp to secure Champions League football having missed out last term, they will have to get up to speed quickly.

The German has also had to swat away the advances of Saudi club Al Ittihad, who reportedly had a bid of £150m rejected for Mohamed Salah yesterday.

Is Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool?

Although the English transfer window shut last night, the Saudi deadline isn’t until September 20 and this could mean clubs have the chance to still sign players.

Klopp has said Salah “is not for sale”, yet that doesn’t mean clubs from the country won't continue to bid for the player.

The forward has a contract which runs until 2025 and while he is still at the peak of his powers, Klopp will be determined to keep hold of him.

When the time when he departs the Reds, the German may already have an instant replacement for the Egyptian right under his nose – Ben Doak.

How good is Ben Doak?

With 187 goals and counting, it feels adventurous to say anyone at the club, especially coming through the academy, could be the perfect heir for Salah, yet Doak has already showcased his wonderful talents.

The 17-year-old signed for the Anfield side from Celtic in March 2022 for a compensation fee of around £600k and this could turn out to be one of Klopp’s finest deals.

Like Salah, Doak operates on the right wing, and he has already made a huge impression across the Liverpool youth sides, especially during 2022/23.

He scored eight goals and grabbed six assists in both the Premier League 2 and the UEFA Youth League and Klopp gave him some recognition by playing the youngster five times in the senior side. Indeed, it’s evident that there is a clear pathway to the first team should he keep improving.

Journalist Barry Anderson lauded him as a “huge talent” in 2022 while claiming that Doak is “one of those fearless wingers who will repeatedly run at defenders and leave them for dead.” Does that sound like Salah, anyone?

Former Liverpool defender Phil Thompson also waxed lyrical about the teenage sensation, saying he has got “unbelievable pace” and with the young Scot having already made one appearance in the Premier League this term, the future is bright.

Klopp’s main focus this season will be to get back in among the top four and secure their spot at Europe’s top table once again next season. With Europa League football gracing Anfield, it could give the German a licence to deploy some young talent in a bid for them to gain vital experience.

Doak will be a prime candidate, and he could show the world that he would be an ideal heir for Salah in the not-too-distant future.