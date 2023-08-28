Highlights Liverpool are searching for replacements in case Mo Salah leaves Anfield this summer.

A former Chelsea player has been identified as one option by the club.

He was once worth around £89m by his employers.

Liverpool have had a transformative summer in the transfer window, with not only a number of fresh faces joining the fold at Anfield but also a large amount of first-team outgoings.

Now, a fresh update has emerged on the club's pursuit of a potential transfer target, as Jurgen Klopp prepares for the potential departure of Mohamed Salah.

Who could replace Mo Salah at Liverpool?

According to Football Transfers, Liverpool are lining up a move for Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix.

As per the report, it is claimed that Felix is being considered as a replacement for Salah should he leave the club over the next few days, as Saudi Pro club Al-Ittihad are set to make a lucrative £100m offer that the Merseysiders may find difficult to refuse.

Is Mo Salah leaving Liverpool?

There is no doubt that the Anfield faithful will be feeling nervous over the dying days of the transfer window, with speculation mounting that their star player could be set to follow Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Italian journalist and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealed in his daily briefing on Monday morning [28th August] that Liverpool have no intentions to negotiate with any clubs interested in snapping up the services of their Egyptian winger:

"Even though there have been a lot of rumours about Mohamed Salah’s future over the weekend, Liverpool have been clear every day on this story: they have no intention to negotiate.

"Al Ittihad tried by improving their salary proposal to Salah, the bid is huge for the Liverpool star and would tempt any player in the world but Liverpool have no intention of negotiating."

Having said that, the rumours continue to swirl and should Liverpool find themselves in a position where they cannot retain the services of Salah for the season ahead, it would be wise for the club to line up a potential replacement, with Felix an intriguing option for the Reds.

How good is Joao Felix?

The former Chelsea loanee has been one of the hottest prospects in Europe for a long time, with his performances and development at Atletico Madrid pushing him into the spotlight as one of the most exciting forwards in top-level football.

As per FBref, Felix ranks in the top 10% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for shots in total, shot-creating actions, progressive passes, progressive carries, successful take-ons and tackles per 90 minutes played, boasting Lionel Messi as his most comparable player over the last 12 months. Not bad at all.

Not only that, the 23-year-old - once hailed an "absolute nightmare for defenders" by scout Jacek Kulig - is incredibly versatile in his positioning which has always been an attractive attribute that the Liverpool boss looks for in his players.

Felix has experience playing as a second striker, centre-forward, attacking midfielder and is comfortable operating on both the left and right wing, which makes him not only an ideal replacement for Salah but offers Klopp a player who can provide depth across the attacking threat.

It was reported earlier this year that Atletico Madrid will command a fee of around €100m (£89m) to part ways with their Portuguese talent, but Football Transfers expect a more realistic price tag to sit at £40m. That shouldn't trouble the Merseyside giants should they find themselves agreeing to a £100m departure for their very own goal machine.

With that being said, Salah's situation will be something worth watching closely over the remaining days of the transfer window, and being prepared for the worst-case scenario by lining up a move for Felix would be massively advantageous to Liverpool should disaster strike in the final days and hours.