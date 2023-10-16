Liverpool have kicked off the 2023/24 campaign very nicely and look formidably better than the toiling squad of last season, with Jurgen Klopp's side languishing to a fifth-place finish in the Premier League.

The new lick of paint has made the midfield shine again, and despite dropping points in both of their last two league outings, Liverpool are very much in contention for the league title - if the early phase is anything to go by.

That being said, there is still ample room for improvement and while last year's withered midfield has been restored with exciting additions such as Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, the squad is still lacking a specialist No. 6.

Moreover, the rebuild came at the cost of a defensive rebuild, which The Athletic's James Pearce believes will take precedence next summer.

It is also noted that Mohamed Salah will have one year left on his contract next year and it's plain that Saudi Arabian interest will resurface, and the unenviable task of finding an heir is beginning to loom.

Who could replace Salah at Liverpool?

According to the Mirror, Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane has been earmarked for transfer by Klopp, who could push ahead with a record deal eclipsing Darwin Nunez's £80m should Liverpool recuperate a lucrative fee for Salah.

Salah has been at Liverpool for over six years after signing from Serie A side Roma in a £34m move, but is out of contract in 2025 and is expected to be fiercely targetted by the Saudi Pro League next year.

The league's director of football Michael Emenalo has recently claimed that the 31-year-old is a "personal favourite" after failing to tempt Liverpool with a staggering £150m offer from Al-Ittihad in August, with the Reds unable to replace the phenom in such short time.

Bayern prised Sane away from Manchester City for £55m three years ago, and while he has been in fine fettle during this period the Bavarian chiefs would likely be tempted by an offer that would see Liverpool surpass the club-record fee paid to sign Nunez one year ago.

For the staunch supporters of Liverpool's devastating former frontline, instances such as the 7-0 rout of Manchester United last season illustrate the potential of the new wave, and while Salah has very much been at the heart of such successes, there are signs there of a strikeforce set to last beyond his stay.

The £350k-per-week machine's record has been beyond the wildest dreams of the Merseyside support when this exciting but somewhat unknown winger arrived from Italy, having previously failed to make his mark with Chelsea.

But he is now one of the greatest forwards in Liverpool's history, and to aptly replace him, a star of Sane's calibre is surely the best course of action to preserve the frontline's vigour.

Sane has been a prominent name on the European scene for multiple years now, having moved to Manchester City for £37m plus add-ons from German Bundesliga outfit Schalke in 2016, with Pep Guardiola waxing over his "special talent."

Aged 20 at the time, Sane would enjoy a prosperous stint in Manchester over four years, completing 135 matches and registering 85 direct contributions, important in winning two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the League Cup.

His final year was hindered by an ACL injury that ruled him out of 50 matches during the 2019/20 campaign, ironically suffered against Liverpool, which arguably severed some of his raw explosiveness but perhaps created an added emphasis on refining his technical qualities.

How good is Leroy Sane now?

Restored as a focal point this term, the 27-year-old has already posted seven goals from just 11 matches across all competitions, which surpasses Salah's tally of six and underscores his "world-class" credentials - as has been said by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

While Sane is riding a scoring streak that Salah would tip his hat to, his game is not reliant on his efficiency in front of goal, and he actually offers a progressive presence on the ball and a creativity that could be tailor-made for the next level in Liverpool's development.

As per FBref, the Germany star ranks among the top 10% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 17% for shot-creating actions, the top 12% for progressive passes, the top 20% for progressive carries and the top 1% for successful take-ons per 90.

Leroy Sane: Similar Players as per FBref Player # Ousmane Dembele 1 Rayan Cherki 2 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 3 Vinicius Junior 4 James Maddison 5

As the table illustrates, Sane utilises his dribbling and box-surging ability with far greater regularity; Salah, comparatively, tends to drift into the danger area and wreak chaos with his innate brilliance in front of goal.

Indeed, the Egyptian might be one of the finest goalscorers of his generation, which is evidenced by his exemplary ranking among the top 1% of positional peers for goals scored and the top 8% for assists per 90, but he ranks outside the top 30% for the remainder of Sane's aforementioned listed metrics.

And while Salah is a Premier League "legend" - as has been said by Reds reporter DaveOCKOP - his influence will not last forever and even if the Saudi Pro League's inevitable pursuit proves fruitless once more, he will be 33-years-old upon the culmination of his current Anfield deal.

The truth of it is that Klopp will need a successor whichever way the coin lands and there are few right flankers as in form and thriving as Sane right now.

The ace boasts a proven track record of prolific and illustrious success and has already alighted the Premier League when Guardiola heralded his "incredible quality."

His blooming cutting edge in front of goal must also be most pleasing for a manager of Klopp's ilk, who must now throw the kitchen sink at bringing his countryman back on English soil, ready to dazzle once more.