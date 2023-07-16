Liverpool appear to have had a long-standing interest in Moises Caicedo, albeit with any move having looked unlikely following the additions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to help strengthen the midfield earlier in the window.

As talkSPORT reported earlier this week, however, Liverpool are considering a move for the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder this summer after reports of both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson being approached by Saudi Pro League clubs.

The broadcaster revealed on Twitter: "BREAKING: Liverpool will consider joining the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo if Jordan Henderson and Fabinho move to Saudi Arabia."

"Chelsea are also keen on the midfielder, who the Seagulls value at £100m - talkSPORT sources understand."

How good is Moises Caicedo?

It has been confirmed that Fabinho did not join the squad on their pre-season visit to Germany this weekend, with Italian journalist and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealing that Liverpool's defensive midfielder is closing in on a move to Al Ittihad.

As a result, it is looking increasingly unlikely that the Brazilian will be playing for Liverpool next season which leaves a gaping hole in the centre of the pitch, paving the way for the Reds to target Caicedo in the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

As stated above, the Merseyside giants have already begun their midfield rebuild with the signing of Szoboszlai and Caicedo's former midfield partner, Mac Allister and now Jurgen Klopp could spark a reunion between Brighton's dynamic duo that were leading performers in the Seagulls' success of securing a spot in European football.

The pair developed a partnership that has ultimately made them two of the hottest prospects in the Premier League over the last 12 months, with Mac Allister's technical brilliance, threat in attack and pressing skills a huge selling point in his £35m move to Anfield.

Together they have often been the recipients of high praise, with journalist Julien Laurens claiming that Liverpool would benefit from having them in their squad:

"The Mac Allister - Caicedo partnership is just so so good. They are exactly what Liverpool need so badly."

Now the German coach can use Fabinho's exit as an opportunity to combine the World Cup winner's qualities with familiarity in Caicedo, whilst bringing an incredibly dominant defensive presence to the club too.

Only Fulham's Joao Palhinha completed more tackles and interceptions (193) than the Ecuador international (156) in the Premier League last season and ranked eighth in the entire top flight for touches, which is a testament to his huge influence and undeniable ball-winning talent.

Over 37 league appearances, the 21-year-old - hailed a "joy to watch" by journalist Josh Bunting - tallied up an 89% pass completion rate, successfully completed 57% of his dribbles and won 58% of his duels combined, as well as averaging a whopping 73.9 touches, 53 accurate passes, 1.2 key passes and 2.7 tackles won per game, as per SofaScore.

As for Mac Allister, the World Cup winner can also chip in defensively having averaged two tackles per game in the league last term, although unlike his ex-teammate - who provided just two goal involvements in the top-flight in 2022/23 - the Argentine maestro registered ten goals and two assists, showcasing that he can offer balance as a more forward-thinking asset in contrast to the more defensive-minded Caicedo.

With that being said, the signing of Caicedo would be a monumental move in Liverpool's pursuit to rebuild for the next generation of success at Anfield, and reuniting Brighton's most valuable partnership would likely make Mac Allister unstoppable next season.