Liverpool are in desperate need of reinforcements this summer following a concerning campaign that sees them sat eighth in the top flight.

As such, the addition of James Maddison has been touted.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in James Maddison?

According to 90min, Liverpool have registered an interest in the Leicester City star.

As per the report, the Reds are joined by fellow Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in contacting the versatile midfielder's representatives ahead of a possible summer swoop.

Should Liverpool sign James Maddison?

It is no secret that adding quality to the centre of the pitch will be imperative for Liverpool if they want to improve their ability to compete at the highest level next season following a tumultuous campaign.

The Reds have lost out on every opportunity to win another trophy this season and are currently ten points adrift of the Champions League qualifying spots inside the top four with just ten games left to close the gap.

Not only that, a number of midfielders will be out of contract this summer with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner set for an Anfield exit, paving the way for Jurgen Klopp to rebuild the heartbeat of his team with quality players who can add quality and refresh the stale starting XI.

Indeed, Maddison has had a phenomenal season so far when he has been on the pitch, but if Liverpool were to pursue the midfielder this summer, they could be setting themselves up for another Keita disaster.

Over 22 league appearances, the 26-year-old "super talent" - as dubbed by Danny Murphy - has scored nine goals, registered six assists and created eight big chances during an impressive season for goal involvements.

Furthermore, the England international has averaged 2.3 key passes and 2.7 shots on goal per game, proving he would be a hugely valuable asset to the attacking threat at Anfield.

However, just like Keita, Maddison has a horrendous injury record and, as a result, has become unreliable in Leicester's pursuit of survival in the Premier League this term.

The Foxes talisman - who has a reported price tag of £50m - has tallied up 20 separate incidents of injury since late 2018, which is just three shy of Keita's injury record (23) in the same period of time.

There is no doubt that Liverpool's injury problems have been a massive contributor to their demise this season, with the Merseyside club recording the highest number of absences in the entire Premier League so far.

As such, investing a lot of money into Maddison and replacing Keita with a player who boasts a similar injury record makes little sense, irrespective of his overall quality.

With that being said, Liverpool must learn from their past mistakes when it comes to acquiring injury-prone players and should avoid reinvesting their strict transfer budget into a player who is unreliable and often unavailable to contribute.