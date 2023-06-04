Liverpool are in for a much-needed rebuild this summer after failing to maintain their high standards this season and now a new update has emerged on one the club's top targets.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Khephren Thuram?

According to Football Transfers, Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram this summer.

As per the report, Anfield is the preferred destination for the French star with his World Cup-winning father Lilian leading the negotiations to secure a deal for his son, but Liverpool are claimed to have competitors with Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain also named as potential suitors for Thuram.

Who would Thuram replace at Liverpool?

There is no doubt that a midfield rebuild is desperately overdue on the red side of Merseyside, especially after the confirmed departures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita next month.

This leaves Jurgen Klopp with an incredibly thin and ageing set of midfielders left behind with both Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara well into their 30s, whilst Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic and Fabinho make up for the remaining players left at the manager's disposal with the majority lacking experience.

As a result, the opportunity to sign Thuram could not have come at a better time for the Merseysiders and the France international could be the perfect upgrade for the departing Keita.

It is no secret that the Guinean's time at Anfield was negatively impacted by a terrible injury record that has left him unable to consistently showcase his talent on the pitch, something that Thuram could improve massively should he make a move to Anfield.

Over 35 Ligue 1 appearances, the 22-year-old - dubbed "perfect" by journalist Alex Jaquin - has scored two goals, registered four assists and created nine big chances, as well as averaging 1.1 key passes and 1.3 successful dribbles as a marker of the impact he can make in the final third.

Thuram well and truly looks like the complete package, proving to be a well-oiled defensive machine too, making 1.1 interceptions, 1.5 tackles, and winning 3.8 duels per game.

Thuram's outstanding campaign hasn't gone unnoticed with teammate and former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey hailing him for his impact in the centre of the pitch:

"Khéphren is another talented player here. I think he's definitely got a big future ahead of him if he carries on the way he's going at the minute.

"He's very dangerous, very powerful, a very strong dribbler of the ball. Hopefully, he can keep progressing. He's another player that can go all the way to the top I feel. I enjoy playing alongside him in the middle of the park; I think we have a good balance in there."

The young talent - who will cost a reported €60m (£52m) to sign - has shown glimpses of his strong capabilities to be a reliable and consistent box-to-box midfielder with no major injury concerns of note over his short career so far, making him the ideal candidate to replace Keita and should be able to comfortably improve upon the Liverpool midfielder's minimal impact.

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer for Liverpool to snap up the services of Thuram this summer as he could continue to develop and mould his skills under Klopp's guidance and become a key component in reinstating success at the club for years to come.