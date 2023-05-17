Liverpool will be desperate to revive their dominance in the Premier League and Europe next season with a fresh start following a disappointing campaign so far.

The Reds have failed to add any new trophies to their illustrious collection this season and could even miss out on qualifying for Champions League football after falling behind in the top flight with just two games remaining to secure their outside chance in the prestigious European competition.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp has already vocalised his keen intention to bring in new additions who can improve and add quality to key areas of the pitch this summer, with the midfield personnel the most pressing concern.

The Anfield faithful will wave goodbye to James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as they see out their final two fixtures before their contracts expire this summer, but it's not just the departing midfielders that the Liverpool boss needs to replace.

Both Thiago Alcantara and club captain Jordan Henderson are well into the latter stages of their careers, with the former Bayern Munich star, in particular, struggling from numerous injury problems this season which has hindered Klopp's opportunities to deploy one of his most talented and experienced players on many occasions.

The Merseyside giants have been linked with numerous midfielders already, from Mason Mount to Jude Bellingham, but beyond the up-and-coming young English talent, there is a player in the Serie A who has been long-term touted for a move to Anfield.

Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella has been consistently named as a transfer target for the Reds and with Trent Alexander-Arnold adapting his right-back role successfully over the last few weeks, the Italian could be the perfect profile of player to partner him.

Would Nicolo Barella be a good signing for Liverpool?

Liverpool have gone on an unbeaten run in their last nine league games, taking 24 points in the process, which has been monumental in keeping their Champions League dreams alive up to this point.

The majority of the campaign has been a disaster for the Reds, however, a huge turning point came when Alexander-Arnold transformed his right-back role back in April and has since been utterly phenomenal on the pitch, playing as an inverted full-back, which has helped him to dictate play and become a force of nature in the attacking threat.

Now, Klopp could help his 24-year-old star thrive even more in his new role with the signing of Barella, as the Champions League finalist could help Alexander-Arnold cause even more chaos for opponents on the right flank.

The Inter Milan ace is a "creative" outlet - as dubbed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard - and is most active on the right side of midfield with five goals, six assists and four big chances created in the Serie A this season, proving that he is an incredible offensive threat from the centre of the pitch.

Barella is also renowned for his work rate and ability to offer an all-round performance with his strong capability of winning possession higher up the pitch and carrying the ball into dangerous areas.

Over 32 league appearances, the 26-year-old - who has a reported price tag of €80m (£69m) - has completed 70% of his dribbles, won the majority of his duels (56%) and tallied up an 85% pass completion rate, as well as averaging 1.7 key passes per game.

Combining Barella and Alexander-Arnold's hard-working attitude and attacking minds would provide Klopp with an incredible partnership that could bring Liverpool back to life next season and would bring in the high-quality midfield presence that they have been sorely lacking.

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer for Liverpool to secure the signature of Barella this summer and there is no reason why the club can't complete a deal if they qualify for the Champions League.