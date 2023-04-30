Liverpool are scouting Orkun Kokcu ahead of a summer move as they look to strengthen their midfield, according to a report.

What's going on with Kokcu?

The Feyenoord star is seemingly attracting interest from a number of clubs, and Liverpool are not the only side to have scouted him recently.

The 22-year-old has been in sensational form for his club this season, scoring 12 and assisting five in 42 appearances from central midfield.

The Turkey international is on the radar for some of the Premier League's biggest clubs, and he could be a solution to Liverpool's midfield problems.

With midfield departures in the offing this summer, he could be a younger option to add attacking threat to their midfield trio.

A report from Sport Witness relayed a story by De Telegraaf journalist Marcel van der Kraan which revealed that Liverpool were amongst the clubs scouting him recently.

“In recent weeks, the stands have been packed with scouts, including from the top six of the Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Liverpool; everyone had scouts there," he claimed.

Where would he fit in for Liverpool?

He could slot straight into the midfield three and inject some much-needed creativity into the middle of the park for Jurgen Klopp's side.

No Liverpool central midfielder has more assists than Jordan Henderson this season, who leads the way on a lowly three, whilst he, Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara are yet to contribute a single goal.

Kokcu's impressive output this season suggests that he could provide an upgrade in those central areas, which would make the side less reliant on the full-backs and front three for creativity and goals.

A central midfielder has been a necessity for a while, and whilst a move for Jude Bellingham now looks to be off the cards, Kokcu has been linked alongside Mason Mount and Matheus Nunes.

With Fabinho and Henderson ageing, and with Thiago continuing to struggle with injury problems, multiple signings in this area may be necessary, and a younger talent like Kokcu alongside more proven players could be the ideal way to rebuild the squad after a disappointing season.

The Reds are currently in seventh place ahead of their meeting with Tottenham, and a top-four spot looks unlikely. A big summer window awaits Klopp as he aims to build a side that can compete with Manchester City at the top end of the table once again.