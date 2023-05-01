Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur produced a seven-goal thriller at Anfield on Sunday in which Jurgen Klopp’s men scored a last-gasp winner and further boosted their hopes of securing a European spot for next season.

The Reds raced into a three-goal lead and while a Harry Kane strike just before the break reduced the deficit, they still looked in control. By injury time at the end of the second half, however, Spurs were level, and it was looking like a result that summed up Liverpool’s season.

Step forward Diogo Jota. The Portuguese forward scored a dramatic winner which sparked boisterous scenes from the stands and the bench, with Klopp even injuring his hamstring celebrating the winner.

The German persisted with his new tactical system which sees Trent Alexander-Arnold take up a role in midfield, yet this leaves the team fragile defensively, and it’s fair to say a few players struggled with this yesterday, none more so than Andrew Robertson, who looked all at sea during the first half performance.

How did Andrew Robertson against Tottenham?

Robertson’s attacking abilities have seen him shine under Klopp previously, registering a whopping 11 assists this season alone. However, with this new system, more defensive maturity will be required going forward as he and Virgil van Dijk have to work out how best to cover the space vacated by Alexander-Arnold.

With the Englishman moving into midfield as an inverted full-back, it means that Robertson has to fill in to form a make-shift back three. Unfortunately, he's not exactly thriving in this role.

Indeed, the Scot received a Sofascore rating of just 6.4/10 for his troubles, which ranked him as statistically the joint-worst player for the Anfield side during the tie alongside Harvey Elliott.

With 132 touches and an 89% pass success rate, there was nothing wrong with his desire or passing ability, yet he made two errors which led to Spurs taking shots and only made two tackles throughout the match, allowing them a way back into the match while also losing possession a staggering 19 times.

Usually so reliable in an attacking sense, he disappointed on this occasion, proving successful with just two crosses from six attempts and succeeding with only one dribble attempt, far below the standards expected from him.

It may take time for the 29-year-old to get up to speed with the new tactical tweak, yet against Spurs that looks like it could take longer than anticipated, with writer Dave Hendrick describing him as “horrific” for a ten-minute period during the first half.

His display was perhaps best summarised by The Tactical Times, who Tweeted: "If Klopp is going to run with this rough shape long term, I think he might do well to think about a third centre back. Robertson is much better than he was today, but this back 3 doesn't suit him. He is the definition of a full back."

The last few games of the season will be crucial in terms of which European competition Liverpool will compete in next season, but the team will need to defend better ahead of much tougher tasks and Robertson is the key protagonist in this regard.