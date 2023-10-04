Liverpool were in their best place in years following the 2013/14 season. Despite Brendan Rodgers overseeing a dramatic collapse in the final furlong of the Premier League title race, the fact they even took it down to the wire was testament to just how impressive they had been all season.

Spurned on by the goals of Daniel Sturridge and Luis Suárez, while captain Steven Gerrard controlled games from the heart of the pitch and installed a never-say-die attitude, the Anfield side held a lead heading into the final three games of the season. They dropped points against Chelsea and Crystal Palace, however, and Manchester City snatched the prize away from them.

The Reds sold the Uruguayan striker that summer for a staggering £75m fee to Barcelona and this allowed Rodgers to improve his squad depth by bringing in a host of new players, especially as the club qualified for the Champions League for the first time since 2009/10.

New arrivals that summer included Dejan Lovren, Alberto Moreno, Adam Lallana, and Mario Balotelli, hardly names which would spearhead the Merseyside outfit to another league title challenge.

They struggled that season, failing to win any trophies, and they clearly missed the goals of Suarez, as Rodgers sought to remedy this by signing Danny Ings from Burnley during the summer of 2015.

How much did Danny Ings cost Liverpool?

On paper, the move was certainly a shrewd one from Liverpool’s point of view. Ings had scored 43 goals across 130 appearances for the Turf Moor side in four seasons and having arrived at the Reds for nothing, he was a risk-free gamble - albeit with the club ultimately forced to cough up £8m in compensation to the Clarets.

The 2014/15 season was a particular struggle for the club with regard to their forwards scoring goals, as Balotelli, Fabio Borini, Rickie Lambert, and Sturridge scored a grand total of eight league goals combined and this type of figure was never going to push them towards the Premier League title.

His spell at the Anfield side never really took off, however, and he proved to be yet another disappointing signing by Rodgers.

What happened to Danny Ings?

The Englishman spent the next three years at the Reds, yet during that spell, he made only 25 appearances while scoring just four goals, a dreadful return.

Of course, injuries did play a large part in disrupting his Liverpool career, as he missed 54 games following a cruciate ligament rupture in October 2015, while knee surgery ruled him out for another 42 matches between October 2016 and August 2017, severely limiting his time on the pitch.

Journalist Alex Batt criticised him during his final few months at the club, saying: “Surely no-one thinks Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke are good enough for Liverpool. Both been woeful so far today.”

These serious injures meant he couldn’t really get a regular spell in the first team and with Jurgen Klopp always keen on improving his side, Ings left the Merseyside outfit in the summer of 2018 to join Southampton for a transfer fee of £20m and this represented a major profit on the player which would help fund Klopp’s pursuit of new targets.

What is Danny Ings market value now?

The Saints massively overpaid for Ings as at the time of his £20m transfer, he was valued at just €5.4m (£4.6m) according to Football Transfers and Liverpool certainly struck gold on the striker, especially considering his current market value.

Now playing for West Ham United, Ings has seen his value decline from a high of €29.4m (£25.4m) when he signed for Aston Villa in August 2021 to just €8.4m (£7.2m) now.

This is a sharp drop and proves that getting £20m for the player five years ago was a wonderful piece of transfer business at the time by the German.

Why is Danny Ings worth this amount?

After departing Anfield, Ings enjoyed somewhat of a career resurgence as he ended up scoring 46 goals and registering ten assists for the Saints across just 100 appearances, remaining fit and healthy for the vast duration of his stay on the south coast and this led to interest from other Premier League sides.

Dean Smith managed to lure him to Villa in the summer of 2021 for a fee of £25m and this gave Southampton a profit, although they were losing their most prolific goalscorer in years in the process.

The former Villa coach lauded his new signing, saying: "Danny is an outstanding Premier League footballer who has scored goals wherever he has played.

"He is also a top professional with a great character who will be a leader in our squad and a role model for our rapidly developing young academy players who are now in and around the first team."

The former Liverpool hitman couldn’t quite replicate the form that had secured him a big-money move to the Midlands, managing to find the back of the net on just 14 occasions and West Ham came calling in January for £15m, yet he hasn’t quite lived up to that price tag.

The striker has failed to start any of the Hammers' five league matches this term, averaging just 11 minutes of action per game while having zero shots on target per game and creating zero big chances, indicating that even when he does get a brief opportunity to shine, he has failed to grasp it.

The 5 foot 10 striker is certainly in the final few years of his career, but it appears as though he is currently struggling for game time at the London Stadium and this could see him potentially move on during the winter transfer window.

His value will continue to drop, especially if he continues his barren spell and this proves that Klopp struck gold by moving him on in 2018 for a massive profit.

Ings has enjoyed a decent career at the top level of the game and injuries halted any sort of progress he was aiming to make at the Anfield side, that’s for sure. The club have moved on from signing players such as Ings however as Klopp has returned them to the kind of success which was commonplace during the 1970s and 80s.