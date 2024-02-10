Liverpool return to Premier League action this afternoon in an Anfield clash against struggling Burnley, having fallen to a limp defeat against Arsenal last time out.

Still, Jurgen Klopp's side are top of the table (though defending champions Manchester City are two points behind with a game in hand) and are firing on all cylinders, fighting for silverware across every possible front.

Losses are part of the game and now Liverpool must bounce back, with the forthcoming fixture the perfect chance to revive the winning feeling ahead of a crucial stretch of action.

Liverpool team news vs Burnley

Thiago Alcantara is back on the sidelines after making a cameo in the late stage at the Emirates Stadium, while Mohamed Salah is scheduled to return to first-team training next week, so misses out later.

There were concerns that Domink Szoboszlai would miss up to eight matches with a recurrence of a hamstring injury but the Hungary captain will hopefully return to fitness this month. He will definitely be unavailable against the Clarets though so will need an apt creative replacement.

Harvey Elliott will flourish

Ryan Gravenberch partnered Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones against Arsenal but flattered to deceive, taking just 26 touches and failing to make a key pass, branded a "passenger out of possession" by journalist Danny Corcoran.

In his stead, Harvey Elliott must be handed just his fourth starting berth of the season in the Premier League, still having posted a goal and two assists.

Harvey Elliott: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Passing Tackling Key passes Aerial duels Through balls Long shots Source: WhoScored

As per FBref, Elliott ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shots taken, the top 9% for shot-creating actions, the top 5% for progressive carries and the top 4% for successful take-ons per 90.

Praised for his "special" qualities by Fabrizio Romano, the 20-year-old is one of the young glittering gems bedecking the Anfield pitch at present and he will be desperate to take his chance and prove to Klopp that he is deserving of a prominent role across the business end of the campaign.

He's certainly not the only one, however, with Jarell Quansah also in line to start against Vincent Kompany's side after Ibrahima Konate picked up two yellow cards last weekend.

Quansah has been described as a "phenomenal talent" by Trent Alexander-Arnold and has slotted into life under Klopp's wing seamlessly, ranking among the top 2% of centre-backs for goals, the top 1% for passes attempted, the top 2% for pass completion, the top 19% for successful take-ons and the top 6% for aerial duels won per 90.

For Klopp to entrust such starlets with big roles is just an illumination of the German's magic on Merseyside, but these are players more than capable of damaging Burnley and sending them back to Lancashire without even a paltry point.

Quansah will need to stand tall alongside Virgil van Dijk but the burden of creativity from the centre will fall largely on the £40k-per-week Elliott's shoulders, and he will need to combine the cogs to ensure that Liverpool's fluency proves too much for their antagonists later today.