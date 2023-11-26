Liverpool’s return to form this season has been a huge relief for the Anfield faithful as it proves last season was merely a blip.

The club failed to make the Champions League for the first time since the 2016/17 season while they also finished trophyless as injuries and poor form meant they struggled throughout 2022/23.

Jurgen Klopp had to do something in the summer transfer window and a midfield rebuild looks like it is beginning to pay dividends, especially in the Premier League.

Before the international break, they had lost just once in the top flight while securing passage to the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup and topping their Europa League group.

Everything looks rosy on Merseyside again and the German will be keen to win another trophy or two, especially with the way his side are playing.

Despite shipping out some deadwood during the summer and bringing some wonderful talents to the club, the January transfer window could potentially see another one or two new faces arrive at the club.

Liverpool transfer news – Leroy Sané

As per the Mirror, Leroy Sane has halted negotiations at Bayern Munich with regard to a new contract as he is focusing on the season ahead.

This could prompt Liverpool to swoop in and make a more concrete offer for the player - who has been valued at around €100m (£87m), according to CIES Football Observatory.

According to journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool’s interest is firm as he discussed their interest in the former Manchester City winger, saying:

“Liverpool’s interest in Leroy Sane is concrete. You can compare him to the man he might end up replacing at Anfield in Mo Salah; they both have speed and Sane is certainly younger.

“Bayern Munich are aware of the interest and after the international break they will meet the agents, LIAN Sports Group, to talk about an extension. They really want to keep him and Sane said that Bayern is the first club he will be talking to. His family has arrived in Munich after their new house was built and the player is feeling happy.”

This looks like a move which has more chance of occurring at the end of the season rather than midway through, but it looks as though the Anfield side are serious in their interest.

The player has plenty of knowledge of the Premier League, and he could be a huge asset for the club, while he is also similar to Real Madrid sensation Vinícius Jr.

How Leroy Sané compare to Vinicius Jr

Both players certainly pose a dangerous threat in the opposition penalty area and the Brazilian has emerged as a world-class player over the previous couple of years.

Since the start of the 2021/22 campaign, the Real Madrid star has scored 51 goals while chipping in with 45 assists, and he is clearly in the form of his life.

According to FBref, he is the sixth most comparable player to the current Bayern gem and considering how effective the 23-year-old has been in recent seasons, it is certainly not a bad comparison to have.

Indeed, the duo have registered similar statistics with regard to goals scored (nine vs six), shots per 90 (3.23 vs 3.07), shot-creating actions per 90 (6.39 vs 4.56) and progressive carries (82 vs 66), suggesting that are both performing at the top of their game and causing chaos for opposition defenders for their respective clubs.

Signing Sane would give Klopp’s attacking yet another bolt of energy and a move should seriously be considered during the summer transfer window.

Leroy Sane’s statistics at Bayern Munich

The £330k-per-week sensation was hailed as “unbelievable” by his former manager Julian Nagelsmann following their 5-2 victory over Benfica in the Champions League a few seasons ago and it is safe to his form for Bayern since joining in 2020 has been nothing short of incredible.

Across 152 matches for the European heavyweights, Sane already has 47 goals and 44 assists, and he has started the current season on fire.

Not only has he found the back of the net on nine occasions in all competitions, but he has racked up seven assists too, showcasing how much he enjoys creating chances for others.

Not only does he rank second behind summer signing Harry Kane for goals and assists in the top flight (14), but the winger also ranks first for big chances created (ten) and for successful dribbles per game (4.1) while also topping the pile for key passes per game (3.6), indicating that he has been Bayern’s key attacking outlet alongside Kane this term.

Sane also leads the Bundesliga standings for key passes and successful dribbles per game, as well as big chances created, and it shows how much he has improved since leaving City three years ago.

Related Liverpool could replace Diaz with move for “world-class” £87m star The Anfield side could face losing their Colombian maverick following links to a European giant.

The 27-year-old even ranks in the top 4% when compared to positional peers for successful take-ons per 90 (3.79), the top 9% for total shots per 90 (3.08) and the top 10% for shot-creating actions per 90 (5.2) over the previous 12 months.

These statistics are clear evidence that he would be a valuable asset for Liverpool ahead of next season and he would improve them massively.

As previously mentioned, his figures are similar to those of Vinícius Jr and this comparison would allow Klopp to yield one of the finest wingers in the world should he make the move back to England in the near future.

Much will obviously depend on how much funds Klopp has to work with, yet there will be a few players who he could sell off in order to raise some money for potential arrivals.

Much will also depend on whether the club qualify for the Champions League next term. Judging by their start to the league season, this shouldn’t pose too much of a problem, yet Klopp will be keen to avoid any complacency.

Playing in Europe’s premier club competition is key to luring the best talents, and in Sane, there is a player who is already world-class, and he could take the Reds to the next level.