Liverpool could be poised to fortify the defensive fold with the steely addition of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, who has been flourishing at Selhurst Park.

What's the latest on Marc Guehi to Liverpool?

Such claims enter the whirring rumour mill courtesy of the Daily Mail, which states that Jurgen Klopp's Reds and Manchester United have added Guehi to their list of summer transfer targets.

London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur both have deeper-rooted interest in the impressive 22-year-old, who has been touted at £50m ahead of a potential departure from south London.

Anfield's priority will be the centre of the park, considering the forthcoming midfield clear-out, but Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have been underwhelming this term and recruitment is required across multiple departments if Liverpool are truly to craft a renaissance next year.

Why should Liverpool sign Marc Guehi?

Guehi is contracted with the Eagles for another three years and will be a difficult gem to procure this summer, however, Palace has something of an exodus forthcoming themselves this summer, with a score of first-team players set to depart at the end of their contracts.

Funds claimed from Guehi's exit could be used to reinvest in the squad, and Klopp and co will be eager to take advantage of such a situation and in turn, unleash a robust new presence at the plinth of the Anfield set-up.

Signing from Chelsea for £18m in 2021, the "magnificent" - as hailed by journalist Andy Sixsmith - 6 foot monster has completed 81 matches and scored five goals, playing 39 times this season and captaining his outfit on eight occasions.

The three-cap England international has been in fine fettle this year, missing just one top-flight encounter and recording a dependable average rating of 6.94, as per Sofascore, keeping eight clean sheets, boasting an 85% pass success rate, making 3.6 clearances, 1.4 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per outing, also succeeding with 82% of his dribbles and winning 69% of his ground duels.

As per FBref, the £50k-per-week titan ranks among the top 18% of central defenders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for successful take-ons per 90, and combining this metric with his aforementioned tenacity and physicality in dribbles and duels suggests he could be a driving force to be reckoned with from the back.

He is listed by FBref as a comparable player to Manchester United phenom Raphael Varane, who has only started 21 times in the Premier League this term due to injury issues, still boasting an 86% pass completion rate and an average of 3.8 clearances and a duel win rate of 63%.

Hailed as a "top talent" by John Terry after completing his £41m transfer from Real Madrid in 2021, the illustrious Frenchman boasts an average career pass completion rate of 88.3%, also exhibiting his sweeping prowess by making 4.3 clearances per game, as per WhoScored.

With remarkable semblance between his skill set and Guehi's, who has been lauded as an "absolute tank" by England U21 teammate Joe Bursik, Liverpool could utilise his rebuffing aptitude against enemy onslaughts and provide Merseyside with the perfect new addition to complement the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.