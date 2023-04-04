Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been approached regarding a potential shock move to Real Madrid, according to reports.

What's the latest on Klopp's future?

The German’s contract at Anfield isn’t set to expire until 2026, but after an underwhelming season at the helm, he has been facing an uncertain future. Whilst not mathematically impossible, the Reds are facing a huge uphill task should they want to secure a place in the top four and qualify for the Champions League.

The Merseyside outfit haven’t been linked with any potential new candidates or replacements should the 55-year-old be relieved of his duties, but he is personally aware of the current pressure he finds himself under. During Monday’s pre-match press conference, the boss addressed comments that it was surprising to see him still in the job.

As quoted by The Guardian, he said: “I am aware of the fact I am sitting here because of the past, not because of what we did this season. If it was my first season, it would be slightly different. Yes, we have smart owners who know about the situation, but to be 100%, you had better ask them yourselves why that is the case.”

According to French outlet Le10 Sport (via Sport Witness), Real Madrid have identified Klopp as their “number one objective” to succeed Carlo Ancelotti, who has been linked with becoming Brazil’s new international manager. The Anfield coach's camp have also reportedly held “informal exchanges” with the La Liga giants, and considering his future is “very fragile”, it’s stated that he “feels it’s time to leave”.

Should Liverpool keep or sack Klopp?

Liverpool obviously won’t be happy with how their season has panned out and will know that they are capable of a lot more, but we feel they should definitely put their faith in Klopp as he could be the one that can turn it all around.

Prior to Tuesday's clash with Chelsea, the Stuttgart native has a remarkable record since joining, winning 258, drawing 85 and losing just 77 of his 420 games in charge, whilst averaging 2.05 points per match - form which has brought his side success at the highest level for a significant number of years (Transfermarkt).

The German has also guided his squad to nine trophies whilst in the dugout, including the Premier League and Champions League, not to mention he’s also twice been named the World’s Best Club Coach, so he will know this group of players better than anyone to get them back to business as usual.