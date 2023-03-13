Liverpool head coach, largely working with former chief Michael Edwards, Jurgen Klopp has had amazing success in the transfer market over the years at Anfield.

The German manager has signed the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, and Gini Wijnaldum, to name a few, during his time at the club and has proven that he has an eye for top-level talent.

However, the previous Liverpool boss - Brendan Rodgers - was no stranger to a bargain in the market and one of his final masterstrokes was the signing of Danny Ings from Burnley in his last window in charge of the club in the summer of 2015.

How much did Liverpool pay for Danny Ings?

The club only paid an initial £6.5m to sign him from the Clarets, which was decided by a tribunal as the marksman was out of contract, and went on to make a big profit on the gem.

Ings, who Noel Whelan once hailed as a “phenomenal finisher”, only ended up playing 25 first-team matches for the Reds in all competitions - scoring four goals.

However, his time at the club was marred by horrible injury luck. Between the 2015/16 and 2016/17 campaigns, the attacker missed a staggering 85 competitive matches due to knee injuries, which disrupted his development and did not help his efforts to become a regular at Anfield.

After those frustrating years for the striker, Klopp then decided to send him out on loan in the 2018/19 campaign and that move turned out to be a blinder.

The Englishman joined Southampton on a temporary basis and plundered seven goals and three assists in 24 Premier League appearances for the club.

This led to the Saints snapping the dynamo, who Klopp once lauded as “unbelievable”, up on a permanent deal for a fee of £20m in the summer of 2019 - £13.5m more than what Liverpool initially paid to sign him in 2015.

Ings thrived in his new home and scored 34 Premier League goals in his next two seasons combined, which shows that it was a great transfer for all parties involved. The Reds received a big fee, Southampton landed an excellent player, and the forward was able to find his best form at the top level.

Therefore, Rodgers and Klopp - between them - played a blinder with Ings in picking him up for a fairly small fee before making the right choice in his development - despite the injury issues - to then sell him for a huge profit.