Liverpool are expected to spark a rebuild of the squad in the summer transfer window and now a new update has emerged from a reliable source on the club's pursuit of a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Romeo Lavia?

According to Belgian football journalist Sascha Tavolieri, Liverpool are the "closest" club to signing Southampton star Romeo Lavia.

Speaking on Redmen TV on Wednesday, Tavolieri revealed:

“Yes [he will leave the club], he is one of the big players who has shown his talents and abilities this season, so he won’t be part of the project of Southampton in the Championship, that I can assure you.

“As it stands Liverpool are the closest club [to signing Lavia], at the moment there’s no real sign from Guardiola that he wants him back. It looks like Manchester are waiting to see what happens with Gündogan before they decide what they want to do with Lavia.”

Would Romeo Lavia be a good signing for Liverpool?

Liverpool have confirmed that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner will not have their contracts renewed this summer and will depart when the season is over, paving the way for Jurgen Klopp to start his midfield rebuild.

The Reds have been linked with several midfielders over the last few weeks and months, with a move for top target Jude Bellingham now expected to be out of the question due to the club's inability to meet the huge transfer fee mooted for the England star.

As a result, Klopp could look to the transfer market to find another youthful prospect that he can mould into his next superstar at Anfield with Lavia not only the same age as Bellingham, but the perfect profile of player to fit Klopp's philosophy.

Over 27 Premier League appearances, the 19-year-old Belgian who was dubbed "incredible" by Pep Guardiola, has been unrelenting in his desire to impact things defensively.

Comfortable in possession, the teenager has tallied up an 86% pass completion rate and scored one goal while successfully completing 68% of his dribbles.

Lavia has also made 1.1 interceptions, two tackles, and won five duels won per game, proving that despite Southampton's plight, he has been a consistent and hard-working player who is effective in both winning and retaining possession of the ball.

Manchester City do have a buy-back opportunity worth £40m, however, Liverpool should do everything they can to secure Lavia's services in the centre of the pitch if the Premier League title challengers decide not to bring him back to the Etihad.

Klopp has already unearthed one mighty midfield prodigy in the shape of Stefan Bajcetic this year, a character who has been so incredible that Mo Salah claimed: "Since he started playing for us, he has been our best player."

The thought of another young starlet arriving, therefore, should be music to the ears of supporters, particularly with the club in need of a youthful revolution in the centre of the pitch.

Indeed, the signing of Lavia is a great opportunity to bring in an 'incredible' talent as an alternative for Bellingham who can grow into an important role in the future of Liverpool's midfield.