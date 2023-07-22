Liverpool are preparing for their comeback in the Premier League next season with two new additions confirmed already, and now a fresh update has emerged on the club's pursuit of a strongly linked target.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Romeo Lavia?

According to The Telegraph's Chris Bascombe, Liverpool still have Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia on their radar, but are thought to be softening their approach due to his £50m price tag.

As per Bascombe's report, it is claimed that the Reds had earmarked the young talent as a long-term Fabinho heir rather than an immediate one due to his inexperience.

However, it is noted that Liverpool are likely to be playing down their interest in Lavia to test Southampton to see if they will lower their asking price for the player before the transfer window closes.

Does Lavia count as homegrown?

It is extremely unlikely that Jurgen Klopp would have been prepared to lose so many of his experienced midfielders this summer, with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner already departing due to the expiration of their contracts.

However, club captain Jordan Henderson and Brazilian mainstay Fabinho are set to make swift exits, with both midfielders attracting deals from the Saudi Pro League over the last week.

Indeed, it will be difficult for the Liverpool boss to replace the presence and experience he has lost over the summer, however, the imminent departures of Fabinho and Henderson present an opportunity for the club to boost funds and continue their overhaul of the squad.

Klopp has already kicked off his midfield rebuild with the additions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, who both bring attacking-focused talent to the centre of the pitch, so the more pressing concern would be to fill the more defensive roles - something that Lavia could help with.

The Manchester City youth academy graduate ranked in the top 20% of his positional peers in the Premier League last season per 90 minutes played for shots blocked, ball recoveries and pass completion, as per FBref, which is an impressive feat for a 19-year-old.

Not only that, but Lavia would solve a longer-term issue for the Reds as he will count as a homegrown player - an attribute that will be underrated by many, though one that would be a solution to something Liverpool have been sailing too close to the wind on.

In addition, the highly speculated interest of Liverpool in Lavia has prompted plenty of conversation about whether the youth prospect is ready to take such a huge step following Premier League relegation at St Mary's last season, with TalkSport pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor waxing lyrical about a potential deal:

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: "Lavia is the missing part of the jigsaw.

"Liverpool need a defensive midfielder who can get the ball back, have legs and can also play and set off attacks.

"The Reds really need that because Fabinho’s legs are gone. So if they’ve got Lavia over the line, then a whole rebuild has been done."

With that being said, it remains to be seen as to whether Liverpool will meet the Saints' price tag or convince the club to part ways with Lavia at a whole price, though there is little doubt that securing his signature would set up the midfield at Anfield for years to come.