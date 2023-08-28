Highlights Liverpool's next midfield target has now been revealed.

He could be available for a bargain price tag of £22m.

The player is comparable in style to a certain Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool have embarked on a major rebuild of their midfield this summer, and now an update from a reliable source has revealed that the Merseyside giants could still yet add even more depth in the centre of the pitch.

According to Italian journalist and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are continuing to monitor Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch's situation ahead of the transfer window closing on Friday.

Romano revealed on social media:

"Ryan Gravenberch on his future: “I don‘t know what will happen in the next days”, told @cfbayern"

"Manchester United and Liverpool both asked to be informed on the situation until end of the window, in case Bayern will allow him to leave"

Will Liverpool sign another midfielder?

There is no doubt that Liverpool have undergone huge changes to the squad at Anfield this summer, with the club sanctioning exits for some of their most experienced players.

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all moved on, whilst Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo have been acquired to freshen up the centre of pitch.

Whilst Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with the results tallied up over the opening games of the Premier League season, there is still a definite opportunity to add quality depth to the midfield over the dying days of the transfer window.

As a result, the signing of Gravenberch - who has a reported £22m price tag - would be a great piece of business for the Reds, as the young talent could be a huge prospect for the future of the team and possesses the profile needed to improve performances.

The Ajax academy graduate - once dubbed "outstanding" by former Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić - has gone from strength to strength over his short career so far and has become one of the hottest youth prospects in Europe, despite finding himself lacking in game-time since joining the Bundesliga giants.

As per FBref, Gravenberch has ranked in the top 20% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for shots on goal, shot-creating actions, progressive passes, successful take-ons and tackles per 90 minutes played, with both former Liverpool target Jude Bellingham and Mac Allister named as his most comparable players over the last 12 months. That is fine company indeed.

The 21-year-old's diverse range of skills would make him the perfect partner for Szoboszlai in the centre of the pitch, as he can not only provide the Liverpool midfielder with opportunities to progress the ball, but can give the Hungarian more freedom to impact the attacking third by providing solid defensive cover.

Szoboszlai has quickly become an extremely popular addition at Anfield with the 22-year-old a stand-out performer over his three league appearances so far - tallying up an 88% pass completion rate, a team high 1.7 key passes per match and won 5.3 duels per game, according to SofaScore.

It's frightening to think, therefore, that those numbers would increase with another strong midfielder such as Gravenberch beside him.

With that being said, it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool will look to add more depth to their midfield and make a move for the Bayern starlet over the remaining days of the window, as he could be an incredibly valuable asset to Klopp over the season ahead and beyond.