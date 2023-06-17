Liverpool are looking to the summer transfer window to improve their squad after a disappointing campaign last season and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Robin Koch?

According to 90min, Liverpool are one of many Premier League clubs interested in signing Leeds United centre-back Robin Koch this summer.

As per the report, both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have already held talks with the recently relegated player's representatives, whilst Brentford, Newcastle United and Liverpool are also named as interested parties.

It was claimed by BILD that Koch has a relegation clause in his contract that means he could be available on a free transfer, however, 90min reports that sources have denied that this is the case - with Football Insider previously revealing a potential asking price of around £15m.

Would Robin Koch be a good fit for Liverpool?

Whilst Jurgen Klopp has made no secret of his desire to drastically improve the Liverpool squad this summer following a failure to maintain their high standards both domestically and in Europe last season, the top priority has been to bolster the midfield depth.

The Reds have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion, whilst they are also reportedly prioritising a deal for OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, but there is also definitely room for improvement in the defensive set-up.

Joel Matip is entering the last year of his contract at the club, whilst Virgil van Dijk will be turning 32 years old before Premier League football returns in August, which has prompted links to talented defenders Joska Gvardiol and Micky van de Ven.

Having said that, a move for Koch would be unlikely to improve upon the defensive options already at Klopp's disposal next season with the Leeds United dud playing a part in Leeds' troubling decline which ultimately resulted in relegation for the West Yorkshire club.

No other team in the Premier League conceded more goals (78) than Leeds over the 38-game campaign, which doesn't exactly inspire confidence in their defenders to step up in a highly competitive team in the top flight.

When comparing Koch's output with Van Dijk, Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez last season, the German defender failed to outperform any of the Liverpool first-teamers in a number of attributes including pass completion (77.1%), take-on success (33.3%) and shot-creating actions (0.43), as per FBref.

He did, however, outperform them in tackles won (30), blocks (44), interceptions (43) and clearances (152), but this only further demonstrates that Leeds defenders were more under pressure from opponents and exposed to much more of the ball than Liverpool's back-line.

The 26-year-old liability has been the recipient of criticism for his performances in the business end of last season, with YouTuber Conor McGilligan slamming Koch for a poor performance against Fulham:

"[Max] Wober came in and did okay, was probably you know, head and shoulders above Koch who was horrific."

"Can't pass the ball at the minute. Was struggling with defensive headers, even when he's towering over the tallest Fulham attacker – which even in the first half was probably Harry Wilson at about five foot nine."

"Robin Koch is having an absolute shocker now and when I'm looking at men to step up right now, I'm looking at someone like him, he doesn't look bothered."

With that being said, it won't be a major priority for new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke to strengthen their defensive options this summer unless there was a massive opportunity to improve upon the current options in the squad, so it seems unlikely that Koch will make a move to Merseyside.