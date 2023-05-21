Liverpool's disappointing campaign has meant that if the Reds start next season poorly, Jurgen Klopp's position at the club could be called into question, Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed.

What's going on with Liverpool?

A recent resurgence in form saw Liverpool enter the race for a top-four spot, but a draw at home to Aston Villa has meant that Champions League qualification looks unlikely.

Klopp's side challenged for a quadruple last season, but their level dropped massively this campaign, as they disappointed in the League and every cup competition.

Liverpool have won nearly every possible major trophy under Klopp in what has been a highly successful era, but Agbonlahor has controversially told TalkSPORT that he could see the German being dismissed if they do not perform well at the start of next season.

"Look at their season, it's been a bad season for Liverpool and if they start the season off badly next season, I wouldn't be surprised if Jurgen Klopp got the sack, because this season, Liverpool's level was not good enough," he stated.

Should Liverpool be worried?

Their recent resurgence before the draw with Villa saw Liverpool win seven league matches in a row, and the return of the injured Luis Diaz has allowed the Reds to start firing in attack again.

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is reportedly nearing a move to Anfield, and with Roberto Firmino and James Milner among the players departing this summer, a busy window is expected for the club.

Failing to qualify for the Champions League could be a big blow, and navigating a fixture list with Europa League football can prove tricky for any side if they do not have strength in depth.

Given all he has achieved at the club since his arrival in 2015, it seems unlikely that Klopp would be sacked by Liverpool even if they start poorly next season, and the expectation should be to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the table again.

There may be some concern about the form of Virgil van Dijk this season. The Dutch defender has been criticised at times during the campaign, and Klopp may consider finding a successor to the 32-year-old.

A lot of work needs to be done in the transfer window, and the level of expenditure this summer will be down to the club, not Klopp. If Klopp lands his main transfer targets, Liverpool will almost certainly improve on what has been a difficult campaign.