Liverpool's stuttering season started to look more fruitful over recent weeks, with a recent purple patch in the Premier League clearing a route toward qualifying for top-four having previously fallen drastically from prominence.

When Jurgen Klopp's Reds unbelievably defeated arch-rivals Manchester United 7-0, it was supposed to be a watershed moment for an outfit searching for resurgence, but successive 1-0 defeats to Bournemouth and Real Madrid in the Premier League and Champions League respectively have eradicated the optimism heading into the international break.

And with prodigious 18-year-old midfielder Stefan Bajcetic recently ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, a devastating blow to what has been a resounding breakout season, Klopp and co will be scratching heads trying to conjure up a remedy to the blow.

With securing Champions League football next year absolutely imperative to the club's stability and long-term success, 22-year-old midfielder Curtis Jones must now be unleashed with regularity, using his progressive qualities to help pump life into the fold.

Should Klopp now unleash Curtis Jones?

Make no mistake, Jones and Bajcetic boast very contrasting skill sets despite both being energetic central midfielders; where the Spaniard flourishes with his tenacity and dogged approach, Jones seeks to progress the ball, run into channels and add a creative flair.

But energy is a rare commodity on Merseyside right now, with the Liverpool midfield highlighted as one of the most concerning areas over the past months.

Jones has only started twice across all competitions this year, making 13 total appearances in what has been a blighted period on a personal level, having missed seven matches due to injury and failing to claim a place in Klopp's plans thus far.

But having scored eight goals and provided ten assists from 86 outings throughout his professional career, notably winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, there is every possibility that the Liverpudlian would kindle his flame to full intensity with a sustained spell in the starting line-up.

As per FBref, the £15k-per-week ace ranks among the top 4% of midfielders across Europe's 'big five' for shot-creating actions, the top 8% for progressive passes, the top 9% for progressive carries and the top 3% for successful take-ons per 90, illustrating the rounded scope of his midfield arsenal.

Given the vibrant approach to his play, the "fantastic" dynamo, as lauded by club captain Jordan Henderson, might just be the optimum choice to tip the odds in Liverpool's favour, opening up a fresh avenue from the heart of the team.

And with Bajcetic now sidelined for the next few months, possibly the most important of Klopp's tenure at Anfield, Jones could finally shine with a radiance that finally reflects the natural ability brimming from Liverpool's homegrown maestro.