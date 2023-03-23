Liverpool are one of the clubs who are believed to be interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz in the summer.

Who else is interested in Florian Wirtz?

Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big admirer of the German midfielder and he would be keen to add him to his squad over the summer window.

However, it is apparent this will not be a straightforward task for the Reds if they are to pursue the 19-year-old who is playing his football in the Bundesliga.

Indeed, it has been suggested by Fabrizio Romano that the two Spanish powerhouses, Real Madrid and Barcelona, are also keeping tabs on the youngster.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the reliable journalist provided an update on Wirtz's future with other English clubs also said to hold an interest:

"What I can tell you is that Barcelona are following the player, for sure. Their people have been many times to follow the player and same also for Real Madrid. So the two Spanish clubs are monitoring the player.

"But I'm told, that also English clubs are keeping an eye on Wirtz; especially the situation of Liverpool is one to watch, because Liverpool are monitoring the player. I'm told that Jurgen Klopp is understood to be a big fan of Florian Wirtz and so they are among many clubs monitoring this player."

Could Wirtz be the perfect Firmino replacement?

At the end of the current campaign, it is understood Roberto Firmino will walk away from Liverpool to seek another adventure with his current role one from the bench at Anfield.

Liverpool have had their struggles this season and creativity from the midfield has certainly been one of those issues with the most assists coming from a single midfielder being two.

Despite Firmino's role in the side being dramatically reduced to a sporadic option off the bench, the Brazilian has still been able to return five assists this season.

Given he is set to leave at the end of the season, Liverpool will not only lose an attacking threat in front of goal, but they will also lose a creative spark.

In the campaign when Liverpool got their hands on the Premier League title, Firmino was able to provide a return of nine goals and eight assists.

And in comparison, last season - at just 18 years old, Wirtz was able to provide Leverkusen with a return of seven goals and 10 assists (via FBref).

Wirtz has received big praise already from Hansi Flick who branded him as an "outstanding technician" and that certainly can be seen through his comfort on the ball having averaged over 80 yards of progressive carries in his four Bundesliga campaigns (via FBref).

The £76k-per-week teenager's return in goals has dried up this season in comparison to his previous two campaigns, however, providing over four shot-creating actions per game this season could be exactly what Klopp needs to get the best out of their frontline.

Mohamed Salah has failed to live up to his usual high standards and there are long-term options in Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo who could seemingly benefit from a creative midfield option.