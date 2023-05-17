Liverpool are expected to bolster their midfield this summer after a disappointing Premier League campaign and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Teun Koopmeiners?

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool are interested in snapping up the services of Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners.

As per the report, it is claimed Juventus are set to compete with the Merseyside outfit for the midfielder's signature this summer with the Serie A club expected to demand a fee of up to €40m (£35m).

Who would Koopmeiners replace at Liverpool?

It is no secret that Liverpool will be in the market for reinforcements to add depth and quality to the squad this summer, especially after a struggle to retain their dominance this term.

Not only that, a number of Liverpool's midfielders will be bidding farewell in their final game at Anfield this weekend with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out of contract in the summer, whilst Arthur Melo will return to Juventus following a nightmare loan spell.

As a result, there is a real opportunity for Jurgen Klopp to rebuild for the next generation of success on Merseyside and Koopmeiners could be the perfect new addition to help the German coach achieve that.

Liverpool have had huge success in recruiting Dutch players with Virgil van Dijk becoming one of Europe's most respected centre-backs, whilst newcomer Cody Gakpo has already been impressing in front of goal during his short time so far, with Koopmeiners now potentially set to follow in their footsteps.

The 25-year-old star who is both "dominant" and a "leader" - in the words of Feyenoord U21 coach Keon Stam - is a hard-working midfielder who offers full versatility from his position with impressive attacking skills and sound defensive ability, making him the perfect profile of player to secure a spot in the centre of the pitch at Anfield.

Over 30 Serie A appearances, the 15-cap Netherlands international has scored seven goals, registered three assists and created six big chances, whilst also averaging 1.5 tackles, 1.1 clearances and won 4.3 duels per game, proving that he is hugely influential from his position.

Should the Merseysiders commit to a move for the "elite" talent this summer - as dubbed by scout Jacek Kulig - it could leave Harvey Elliott even further out of contention for a starting spot next season, as the Dutchman is clearly much more prolific in the final third and can also offer the defensive attributes that the Liverpool youngster struggles to deliver.

According to FBref, Elliott is the seventh most comparable player to Koopmeiners in Europe's top five leagues.

However, the Atalanta midfielder has outperformed his positional peer in output this season, notably with regards to shot-creating actions per 90 minutes (13.89 v 3.79), tackles per 90 (1.53 v 1.32) and successful take-on percentage (53.1% v 45.2%), showcasing that the Dutchman is perhaps the more rounded asset.

With that being said, there is no doubt that Koopmeiners, who Kulig also dubbed a "set-piece specialist", would be a great prospect for Liverpool to pursue this summer.