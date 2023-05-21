Liverpool are gearing up for a transformative summer following a disappointing campaign and now a potential transfer target has been identified ahead of the transfer window opening.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Joshua Kimmich?

According to 90min, Liverpool are one of the Premier League clubs who have been offered the opportunity to sign Joshua Kimmich this summer.

As per the report, the Bayern Munich midfielder is looking for a new challenge this summer and the player's intermediaries have already contacted Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City to rally up interest.

Who would Kimmich replace at Liverpool?

Jurgen Klopp has made no secret of the fact that he is keen to rebuild his squad this summer after success stagnated this season whilst Champions League football looks out of sight following the draw with Aston Villa yesterday.

The Merseysiders waved an emotional goodbye to Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner in their final home fixture, but the bittersweet farewell now opens the door for the Liverpool boss to start a new chapter at Anfield.

Whilst many midfielders depart this summer, those remaining in midfield are either up-and-coming talent like Curtis Jones or reaching the latter stages of their careers, with both club captain Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara well into their 30s at this point.

As a result, the signing of Kimmich could be the perfect opportunity to bring in a player at his peak who has experience of winning multiple European and domestic trophies.

The £325k-per-week midfielder impressively ranks in the top 5% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for assists, shot-creating actions, progressive passes and passes attempted, proving that he is one of the highest-performing midfielders in Europe and could be the perfect heir to the aforementioned Thiago.

Whilst Kimmich is more effective than his Liverpool positional peer in the attacking threat, the pair have share many similarities in their output this season including pass completion rate (84.3% v 86.2%), aerial duels won (34.8% v 36.8%) and dribblers tackled (52.8% v 60.9%), as per FBref.

The £43m-rated talent has been the recipient of high praise over his successful career so far, with the former Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge paying huge compliments to Kimmich:

"He's got a profound understanding of the game, and is decisive in setting the tempo and providing impetus in our team.

"It is no exaggeration to say that Joshua Kimmich is the very embodiment of world-class."

Thiago has only made 18 Premier League appearances this season with injuries continuing to plague Klopp's opportunity to deploy the former Bayern Munich star in crucial moments, so it will be important for the manager to add quality depth in the position and bring in a player who can match or improve on the Spaniard's output.

With that being said, FSG should jump at the opportunity to strike up a deal for Kimmich as his experience and winning mentality could be the key to unlocking success at Anfield once again.