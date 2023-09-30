Liverpool return to Premier League action after dispatching Championship side Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, though the forthcoming trip to London to face Tottenham Hotspur certainly seems more daunting.

The Reds have won seven straight across all competitions after drawing against Chelsea in the season opener in August, but will perhaps face their toughest test yet against Ange Postecoglou's high-flying Lilywhites.

Spurs are undefeated after six Premier League matches, and victory would see them leapfrog Jurgen Klopp's side, and while everything seems to be coming together, the German manager might be inclined to make a few changes from last weekend's win over West Ham United.

What's the latest Liverpool team news?

Stefan Bajcetic is nursing a minor calf issue and will join his countryman Thiago Alcantara on the sidelines, with the Spanish maestro yet to feature this season as he continues to recover from a long-term injury.

Vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold, however, is fit once again after missing the last four matches with a hamstring problem, and could start at right-back.

With Liverpool fielding ten changes against the Foxes for the Carabao Cup in midweek, Klopp will look to field an xi similar to the one that defeated the Hammers 3-1 at Anfield last Sunday, though there will likely be one or two alterations still.

Will Curtis Jones start vs Tottenham?

One player who might be rested for the match in north London is Curtis Jones, who has been absolutely "flying" this season - as has been said by The Athletic's James Pearce - and has cemented himself as one of the standout performers of a thriving Liverpool squad.

Indeed, as per Sofascore, the dynamic midfielder has completed 94% of his passes in the Premier League this season, averaging three ball recoveries and 1.8 tackles per game.

His silky start to the season has been well documented and he is now on the verge of cementing himself as one of the first names of the teamsheet at present, but after deputising at right-back against City on Wednesday, it might be a good idea to drop him this evening.

Indeed, Jones has started the past three league games on top of his recent outing, and with the likes of Ryan Gravenberch impressing and pushing for a maiden Premier League starting berth, making a switch might be apt.

Especially considering Spurs will look to gain a foothold against Liverpool with their offensive style, and someone of Gravenberch's ilk, who ranks among the top 4% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 17% for progressive passes and progressive carries and the top 11% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref, could bring the requisite robustness.

Jones boasts some admirable qualities himself, ranking among the top 10% of midfielders for goals per 90 and the top 3% for pass completion, but with a sturdy presence such as Alexis Mac Allister in the centre of the pitch, it might be time to unleash the Dutchman.

Likewise, Joel Matip impressed in negating Michail Antonio's threat last weekend but will too be in danger of losing his place in the central defence with Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate returning; the latter would be the like-for-like change but Joe Gomez has performed admirably of late and could be slotted into the defensive axis alongside captain Virgil van Dijk.

Jones' presence would also be invaluable in the closing stages, coming off the bench to inject composure and stability, and while he has been immense, the ability to shuffle the pack is a testament to the swift regrowth of this burgeoning Liverpool midfield.