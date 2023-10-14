Liverpool enjoyed a tremendous summer transfer window that has completely transformed last season's sapped midfield, but could yet continue to bolster their options in January.

Who are Liverpool interested in signing?

The Reds struggled in the Premier League last season and finished fifth at the end of a disappointing year, but Jurgen Klopp did not rest on his laurels and made a wealth of acquisitions to restore the midfield.

This was carried out at the expense of a defensive addition, despite many viewing a centre-back as a priority; according to journalist Pete O'Rourke, Liverpool are still interested in Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie, though they are unlikely to issue a swoop this winter.

Instead, as per O'Rourke, it appears the club are poised to pounce on Brazilian machine Andre, who was pursued during the summer but not granted a departure by Fluminense.

The 22-year-old could be a successor to Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara - whose contract expires in the summer - and would complete the rebuild by occupying the No. 6 position in Klopp's squad.

How good is Andre?

Liverpool were pushing hard to sign Andre in the summer but ultimately failed to secure his signature, with his Brazilian outfit reluctant to part with him midway through the league season and having

Sources such as Sky Sports revealed that offers such as £20m were floating about, but it swiftly became clear that Fluminense were unwilling to discuss finalities for such a figure.

And rightly so; Andre has started 20 times in the Brasileiro Serie A this term, dazzling having completed 95% of his passes, making 2.1 tackles and 8.0 ball recoveries per match and succeeding with 70% of his dribbles and 62% of his ground duels.

The "leader" - as he has been hailed by talent scout Jacek Kulig - also ranks among the top 1% of midfielders among relevant leagues for pass completion and passes attempted, and the top 10% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

With his tough-tackling, tenacious approach and supreme level of ball-playing ability, Liverpool would finally have the specialist needed to occupy the holding position at the heart of the midfield.

His arrival would only unlock the already remarkable talents of Dominik Szoboszlai, who joined the Anfield side from RB Leipzig for £60m in the summer.

Szoboszlai was hailed a "generational talent" by journalist Marcel Moeller prior to his move to Merseyside, but it's swiftly becoming clear that he is possibly the most influential arrival in a long time under Klopp's tutelage, having pumped energy and enthusiasm into the team in abundance.

The £16k-per-week Andre's composure and control in the middle would only enhance, and perhaps complete, the midfield, bringing out the very best of Szoboszlai's limitless talents.

The £120k-per-week Hungarian ranks among the top 11% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues for pass completion and progressive passes, the top 85 for shot-creating actions, the top 7% for clearances and the top 1% for blocks per 90.

With his output and technicality charging the fold, Andre's stability and constant-flowing stream of passes will only allow Szoboszlai to weave into even greater positions.

It could be a match made in heaven, and one that would be crucial for Liverpool in ensuring the promising start to the season is sustained and built upon when crossing the winter mark that can fell so many aspiring outfits.