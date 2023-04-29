Jurgen Klopp’s greatest legacy at Liverpool will undoubtedly be leading the club to their first Premier League crown in 2019/20, 30 years after their previous league success. Add in a Champions League triumph along with a handful of other trophies, and he has led the Anfield side to their most successful era since the 1980s.

However, trophies shouldn’t be his only legacy with the Merseyside outfit, as he has managed to develop and incorporate several youth talents into the Liverpool first team that have gone on to play a part in their recent success.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the main example in this regard, having made his debut under Klopp during the 2016/17 campaign and has gone on to make 267 appearances in total for the club, with surely plenty more to come considering he is still only 24 years old.

Meanwhile,young Scottish right back Calvin Ramsay makes an excellent case for being the heir apparent to the English full-back, and the next few years could define his Liverpool career.

Who is Calvin Ramsay?

The youngster signed for Liverpool last summer in a £6.5m deal from Aberdeen having impressed during the 2021/22 campaign, being thrust into regular senior football at just 17 years of age.

Across 24 Scottish Premiership outings, the right-back was one of Aberdeen’s brightest sparks, averaging 1.8 key passes per game, creating three big chances, grabbing four assists and succeeding with 49% of his attempted dribbles.

This is similar to Alexander-Arnold, who prides himself on his ability to bomb forward as much as possible to create chances for teammates - and Ramsay could well follow in his footsteps over the next few years.

The former Aberdeen starlet has even admitted that he is “similar” to the 24-year-old, and having him there to act as a mentor will certainly boost his confidence.

Former Dons manager Jim Goodwin declared Ramsay as an “exciting” talent upon his arrival at Liverpool in 2022, and although he has made just two appearances for the senior side this season due to injury problems, his time will surely come over the coming seasons.

Already capped by Scotland, his future looks extremely bright, and under Klopp, anything is possible for the young prodigy.