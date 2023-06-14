Liverpool are working on a midfield rebuild this summer with the signing of Alexis Mac Allister already confirmed, and now a new update has emerged on the club's next move.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Tyler Adams?

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are one of the clubs interested in signing Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams this summer.

As per the report, the player has told his recently relegated club that he wants to play in the Premier League next season and the Reds are one of the top-flight clubs who have checked on Adams' situation.

It is claimed that Manchester United and Newcastle United also have the midfielder on their radar and Leeds will command a £40m fee to part ways with one of their biggest assets.

Would Tyler Adams be a good fit for Liverpool?

It is no secret that Liverpool desperately need reinforcements after a difficult and disappointing season with the club failing to qualify for Champions League football for the first time since 2016.

Not only that, several mainstays will leave the club when their contracts expire next month as Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino all move on, paving the way for Jurgen Klopp to build the next generation of success at Anfield.

As a result, the Liverpool boss could repeat the same transfer masterclass he performed with Andy Robertson by saving Adams from his relegated side and turning him into a player who can take his career to the next level by winning trophies.

Robertson's incredible journey from being relegated with Hull City in 2017 to becoming a Champions League and Premier League winner in just three years would surely inspire any player and if Adams could seal a move to Merseyside he could emulate the left-back's fairytale.

Despite Leeds' struggles, the American midfielder has been a standout performer at Elland Road this season and boasts a clear ability to play top-flight football.

Over 24 Premier League appearances, the 24-year-old ace - once hailed "top-class" by journalist Josh Bunting - tallied up an 82% pass completion rate and created one big chance, as well as averaging one key pass, 1.5 interceptions, 3.7 tackles, one clearance and six duels won per game, proving that he is a solid and reliable defensive presence in midfield.

Not only that - to highlight just how impressive Adams has been for the West Yorkshire outfit - the prolific defensive midfielder matched Casemiro for tackles won in the top flight this season (89), which is made even more impressive when considering he played four fewer league games than the Manchester United superstar. Impressively, he also came second for tackles completed per minute in the entire league (22).

The opportunity to sign Adams could not come at a better time for the Reds with Thiago Alcantara in the last year of his contract next season and Brazilian midfielder Fabinho starting to show signs of a decline this season. That means the USMNT star could not only provide strong competition in the deeper midfield roles but could succeed either.

With that being said, if the club's hierarchy strikes up a cut-price deal for Adams it would be a no-brainer to snap up his services this summer, as the American could be a real asset in midfield for many years to come.