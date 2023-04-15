Liverpool have struggled to maintain their high standards this season and Jurgen Klopp will surely already be looking to the summer to find ways to improve his squad ahead of next season.

The Reds are looking less and less likely to qualify for Champions League football next season due to their inconsistent performances in the Premier League that have left them now 13 points adrift of the top four with just nine games left to close the gap.

Indeed, it is not ideal for the club to miss out on playing its part in the prestigious European competition, but it now presents a harsh wake-up call to the reality of the rebuild and refresh of the squad that is desperately needed at Anfield.

The Liverpool recruitment team will be expected to invest heavily in new additions when the transfer window opens in a few weeks' time with the midfield the likely focus, but the defensive positions could come under question too, following a real struggle to dominate opponents on numerous occasions from the back-line.

It will cost nothing short of a fortune for FSG to repair the damage that has been chipping away at Anfield due to a lack of reinvestment in midfield positions since the signing of Thiago Alcantara back in 2020.

However, Klopp could already have a fantastic option to add to the depth of his midfield personnel next season, as Tyler Morton has been shining out on loan with Blackburn Rovers and could be ready to follow in the footsteps of Stefan Bajcetic by becoming a regular player in the team.

How is Tyler Morton doing out on loan?

The 20-year-old dynamic midfielder signed a brand new five-year deal back in January 2023 half-way through his season-long loan in the Championship at Ewood Park.

Morton has been a breakthrough talent after being a promising product of the Merseyside giant's academy and making nine appearances in the senior team before continuing his development with first team football at Blackburn Rovers, and the opportunity has paid off massively so far.

Over 37 Championship appearances, Morton - once hailed "class" by journalist Leanne Prescott - has delivered two assists, created seven big chances and tallied up an 82% pass completion rate, as well as averaging 1.2 key passes, 57.4 touches, 1.6 tackles and 3.1 duels won per game, proving he has been a huge presence on the pitch and influential in progressive play delivering creativity in advanced areas.

Whilst the level of his contribution next season will be determined by Liverpool's ability to secure the transfer targets they are looking at this summer, there is no doubt that combining Morton's progressive and creative play with Bajectic's pace and incisive passing range into the attacking third could be a huge asset to the Merseysiders next season.

With that being said, it is obvious that the future is bright for Morton and his talents are clearly valued by the club due to being retained for the next half a decade, so it will be interesting to see whether he will be given the opportunity to finally break into the senior team next season to inject another youthful perspective into the centre of the pitch.