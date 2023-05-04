Liverpool have placed goalscoring midfielder, Jesper Lindstrom, on their wishlist for the summer transfer window.

The priority for FSG and Jurgen Klopp this summer is to invest wisely in new midfielders at the end of the season after a dreadful 2022/23 campaign. At the time of writing, Liverpool are fifth in the Premier League and have very little chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

While it's true that there are a myriad reasons why things have fallen apart so spectacularly for the Reds, negligence on the part of FSG has brought these circumstances about.

Will Liverpool sign Jesper Lindstrom from Eintracht Frankfurt?

It's too early to say whether a deal to sign the 23-year-old will happen but Liverpool are interested. According to SportBILD, via Sport Witness, Jurgen Klopp has placed the attack minded midfielder on his wishlist for the summer. Frankfurt are in massive financial danger and need to sell players to balance their books, with Lindstrom valued at over €30m (£26.2m).

Competition for his signature is significant with Arsenal and Napoli also said to be investigating recruiting him this summer - it's easy to understand why he is a sought after talent, putting up 14 goals and assists this term. However, the player is allegedly a lifelong Liverpool fan.

He is by no means prolific but for a team like Liverpool, whose midfielders seem afraid of shooting, increasing attacking output from the centre of the park is important. Only six goals have been scored by Liverpool midfielders this season. The likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, James Milner and Naby Keita have failed to score a single goal.

Could Liverpool poach Eintracht Frankfurt's sporting director?

Not only are Liverpool interested in Jesper Lindstrom but they have also been investigating recruiting Frankfurt's sporting director, Markus Krosche. In February, it was reported by the Athletic that after Paul Mitchell was ruled out, attention turned to Krosche. The 42-year-old has built a stellar reputation for himself and could land a prestigious job with Liverpool if all goes well.

Current sporting director, Julian Ward, took over from Michael Edwards but despite not yet completing a year in the new role, will move to Ajax in a similar capacity. Liverpool's future is unclear on the pitch and off - fans will be hoping for some more clarity on both fronts after a very disappointing season.