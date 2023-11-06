Liverpool progressed into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a victory over Bournemouth in midweek as Jurgen Klopp’s hunt for silverware began to gather pace.

Following a disastrous 2022/23 campaign which saw the club undergo a transitional period, the Reds had returned to their relentless best, especially in the Premier League.

Four successive wins under their belt had come until a trip to Luton Town on Sunday afternoon, where Klopp’s side went a goal down, only to be rescued at the death by Luis Diaz in a surprising 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road.

Liverpool team news

Unlike last term where Liverpool suffered from a major injury crisis that curtailed their season, this time around Klopp has been able to call on the majority of his squad, aside from a few absentees.

The Merseyside giants are still without first-choice left back Andy Robertson with the Scotland captain having undergone successful surgery on a shoulder injury.

Kostas Tsimikas has continued to deputise in that position, however, Liverpool's biggest problem is in midfield as Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic remain sidelined for the foreseeable future.

While Klopp should continue to field Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch in the two advanced midfield positions, the German has a big decision to make at the base of midfield with Alexis Mac Allister picking up a yellow card against the Hatters.

That eventuality means he has accumulated five yellow cards this term and will now miss the clash with Brentford this weekend.

Alexis Mac Allister’s season in numbers

Mac Allister has been a revelation for Liverpool, especially in recent weeks, since making the switch from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer.

The World Cup-winning Argentine has been at the heart of their well-oiled pressing machine, displaying the energy and tenacity required to play in the German’s midfield.

Despite being deployed in the deeper role, Mac Allister’s defensive metrics paint the picture of someone who is thriving as the Reds destroyer, channelling his inner South American roots by throwing himself into challenges.

According to FBref, the 24-year-old has been one of the league’s best defensive midfielders this term, ranking in the top 14% against his positional peers for tackles, top 12% for ball recoveries, top 14% for interceptions and top 3% for blocks.

Mac Allister was originally signed as a box-to-box midfielder, but his tough tackling displays and tactical flexibility have seen him become a vital player in Klopp’s system, acting as a screen in front of the Liverpool back line.

The 21-cap Argentine was even lauded as a “superstar” by TNT Sports pundit and former Red Joe Cole for how he’s transitioned into his role as a six, but also praising his ability to play in any role across midfield.

He said: "I like him in any role. I've been a massive fan of him. I think he can play anywhere in the midfield."

Alexis Mac Allister’s stats vs Luton

That said, he didn't particularly have the greatest of games against Luton, notably being handed a dismal 4/10 rating by the Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle, who said of his display: "Gave away possession cheaply too often first half and bypassed far too easily. Slight improvement after break. Booked."

The stats didn't make for fantastic reading either, with the summer signing ceding possession on 15 occasions, the third-highest of any Red on the day while also winning just 30% of his defensive duels. Clearly, this time around, he was lacking the physicality to cope with Luton.

Alexis Mac Allister v Luton in numbers Touches 98 Accurate Passes 74/87 (85%) Key Passes 1 Duels Won 3/10 Possession Lost 15x Fouls 2 Tackles 1 Dribble Past 3x Stats via Sofascore.

What made matters worse was that he was dribbled past three times, largely looking isolated in the middle of the park.

Fortunately, a decision on whether Mac Allister keeps his place next weekend is out of the manager's hands, with Wataru Endo potentially set to earn a rare league start in his place.

Wataru Endo’s season in numbers

Endo has struggled to nail down a starting spot in Klopp’s plans since arriving from Stuttgart in the summer.

The Japanese international has mainly been utilised in the cup competitions, featuring from the off in all three of their Europa League matches and two Carabao Cup ties.

In the Premier League, the 30-year-old has been restricted to only one start and five substitute appearances, with the statistics suggesting he’s struggled to acclimatise to his new surroundings.

Having arrived as a tough-tackling midfield destroyer, 5 foot 10 Endo has been anything but in the top flight, averaging only 0.2 interceptions, 0.5 tackles, 1.2 balls recovered per game and only winning 39% of his duels, as per Sofascore.

Although his above metrics are slightly better in the Europa League, posting one tackle per game, 2.3 interceptions, 3.7 balls recovered and 61% of his duels won, it is likely that Klopp will now consider his "monster" for a starting berth.

With Mac Allister out, it could well be the making of a career in Anfield if the Japanese sensation can shine.