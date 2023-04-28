Jurgen Klopp is already planning ahead for next season as Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a move for Valencia starlet Yunus Musah in the upcoming summer transfer window.

What’s the latest on Yunus Musah to Liverpool?

According to reports in Spain, Liverpool are keen on signing the American ahead of next season in a bid to reinvigorate their midfield following a woeful campaign.

Inter are also interested and could provide stiff competition to the Anfield side in their pursuit of the Valencia midfielder.

Klopp may need to shell out massively if he wants to lure the player to Liverpool, as Musah has a reported €100m (£88m) release clause in his contract, although it is thought the La Liga side may not be able to reject a sizeable bid due to their financial situation.

Could Yunus Musah join Liverpool this summer?

After the season Liverpool have had - failing to win a trophy and struggling to even secure European football at this late point in the campaign, their biggest issue is the stagnation of their midfield from the highs of the previous few years.

With Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out of contract at the end of the season and Jordan Henderson and Thiago over 30, some fresh talent needs to be injected into the first team - and Musah could certainly provide that.

Klopp has been linked with Barcelona starlet Gavi perennially since last summer, and according to FBref, Musah is statistically similar to the 18-year-old, which may suggest he could be a viable alternative if the Reds boss wasn’t able to secure a move for the Spaniard.

Musah is the seventh-most similar player to Gavi across Europe’s top five leagues, and considering the impact the talented Barcelona star has had over such a short space of time - racking up nearly 100 appearances for the club while becoming the youngest-ever goalscorer for Spain at the World Cup, it isn’t a bad comparison to have, that’s for sure.

This season, Gavi and Musah have registered similar stats with regard to passing success rate (83.8% to 79%), shot-creating actions per game (2.75 to 2.05), tackles won (33 to 27) and touches in the attacking penalty area (62 to 48), proving that not only can they pass to a high standard, but they also look to constantly pose an attacking threat during matches.

Musah was dubbed the “real deal” by journalist Ivan Galarcep back in 2020, and showcased his talent at the World Cup in Qatar as he started all four matches for the USA, which could suggest he'd be right at home on the biggest stages.

With the similarities to Gavi, there is every chance he can take his game to the next level under Klopp in what could be an unbelievable piece of business by Liverpool.