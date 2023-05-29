The inevitable disgruntlement that has pervaded across the Liverpool support this season has been quilted by a sense of optimism.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds failed to achieve their seasonal goals this term, indeed failing to expand the growing collection of major honours under the German's reign and falling short in the race for qualification for next season's Champions League - it is the first time in seven years Liverpool will play European football outside the prestigious competition.

A late-season purple patch underscored Liverpool's calibre, despite the seasonal woes, reminding the world that the Anfield side will return with vigour next term, especially if astute and diligent work is conducted on the transfer front.

However, large portions of the positivity from Liverpool's stricken campaign can be attributed to the exuberance of the youth, with the likes of Stefan Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott two of the more sanguine stories to arise from Anfield this year.

In particular, Bajcetic was exceptional before a cruel injury severed his season short, and with the robust midfielder indeed reminding Klopp and co of the value in entrusting youth with a role, attention may well be turned to Kaide Gordon, who had excelled for Liverpool before a cruel setback of his own ruled him out of contention this season.

Who is Kaide Gordon?

Speaking to Football FanCast, The Redman TV's Paul Machin stated that the teenage forward's prosperous future at Anfield is still very much alive as he returns to competitive action after a long-term injury.

Machin said: "One that's been forgotten though is Kaide Gordon. Played against Arsenal in the League Cup [last season] on the way to winning it.

"Another one who's got so much talent but he's had horrendous luck with injuries over the last year. If he can come back at the level that he was at, Liverpool have got someone who could make a real impact next season."

Gordon scored a debut goal for Klopp's senior side in the FA Cup against League One outfit Shrewsbury Town last season, having made three further appearances, including a Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Arsenal, where he played 63 minutes as the Reds advanced to the final versus Chelsea - a match they would triumph in and glean the trophy.

Signing from Derby County for a fee believed to be around £3m in 2021, Gordon could utilise the forthcoming pre-season to wedge his way into the first-team fold, and remain there with regularity.

How good is Kaide Gordon?

Hailed as "exceptional" by his manager, the 18-year-old could be a nifty addition to a Liverpool side knocked off their perch this term.

Gordon finds fruit both deployed on the right-wing and in the centre of the attacking midfield, and his effortless striking ability could also leave him in good stead to deputise as his team's talisman when called upon.

He's scored ten goals and supplied six assists from 24 matches for the Reds' respective youth sides, and could now make the leap towards prominence as he completes his comeback.

He could even be a bigger prospect than Stefan Bajcetic, with the prodigious Spaniard dazzling for Liverpool during his breakout term this year before cruelly falling foul of an injury in March which has ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

The 18-year-old conductor was praised as "outstanding" by his manager for his exploits while Liverpool were in a rut, while journalist Leanne Prescott also waxed lyrical, saying: "Staggering that Liverpool look most in control this season when 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic is playing."

Whether Gordon is actually a bigger talent than his midfield confrere remains to be seen, but Klopp and co can certainly rest easy knowing such a rich and shimmering pool of talent lays at the foot of the ambitious Merseyside outfit.