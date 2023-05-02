Frank McAvennie feels that Liverpool will complete a deal to bring in Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest on Kalvin Phillips to Liverpool?

The midfielder has struggled for gametime this season, featuring just seven times in the Premier League for Pep Guardiola's outfit this campaign. This has been due to a combination of both a shoulder injury that ruled him out of action at the beginning of the campaign and a lack of fitness following the World Cup.

With the 27-year-old not playing frequently for City, it means that the player could perhaps be available on a deal when the summer transfer window opens its doors. Liverpool could provide the escape route for Phillips too, with the Reds eager to add a midfielder to their ranks in the close season.

They've already been linked with the midfielder previously via the Daily Star, with the club feeling that a deal could be done and the player seemingly keen to move over to Anfield. Klopp has already revealed that a deal for Jude Bellingham is pretty much dead in the water, with the Reds unable to find the financial power to seal a deal for the Dortmund star.

Instead, they could turn to Phillips - and Frank McAvennie has told Football Insider that he feels a deal will be completed this summer.

"He will get Phillips for about £40/£50m. I think he is a good option for that kind of money because then you can buy other players," the former St Mirren man said of Jurgen Klopp. The pundit added that he feels the Man City man would be a suitable replacement for Jordan Henderson, who is now 32-years-old. "I love Henderson, he is a steady player, keeps everyone under control, but he is coming to the end of his career.

"They need players in there that are going to be buzzing about. I am not too sure if the young boys there are ready to do that yet. So I think Phillips, Thiago [Alcantara] and another midfielder would be wonderful."

Would Kalvin Phillips be a good Liverpool addition?

Phillips has proven in the past that he is more than capable of performing at Premier League level, with his showings for Leeds United helping him to break into the England setup. It led to him helping his international side to reach the Euro 2020 final and although his team were unsuccessful, losing to Italy, he ended up being crowned England's Player of the Year for 2020/21.

The midfielder was hailed as a "rolls-royce" of a player and "fantastic" during his showings for England by journalist Josh Bunting, particularly against Denmark. He said:

"Kalvin Phillips Rolls Royce performance, absolutely fantastic driving from deep and turning over the possesion. Played a couple of brilliant passes. He's stood out in this tournament from the opening game against Croatia. Top performance from him once again."

The 27-year-old then could be a welcome addition to Liverpool's team. Whilst he's only amounted to a rating of 6.15 during his Premier League appearances for Man City so far, when he was a regular at Leeds during his first top tier campaign he was handed a score of 7.01 by WhoScored. Having played at the required level for the last three seasons and having clearly been able to up his game since the jump from the Championship, there is no question he could be an asset for the Reds.