Liverpool are “really interested” in a move for Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips, but a reliable journalist has revealed that a deal taking place will likely depend on one condition.

How much is Kalvin Phillips likely to cost?

According to Transfermarkt, Phillips’ current market value is €32m (£27m), but that appears to be hugely unrealistic considering the little impact he’s made since putting pen to paper at the Etihad Stadium from Leeds last summer.

The Sky Blues’ defensive midfielder was handed just two starts during the previous Premier League campaign, highlighting exactly how out of favour he is, and there’s a chance that he could be about to fall even further down the pecking order with the arrival of Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Nunes imminent.

TEAMtalk recently reported that the Reds have made enquiries for the 27-year-old, and it’s stated by the same outlet that Pep Guardiola’s side would be willing to sanction a loan move so that he can receive more regular game time moving forward rather than being on the fringe of the action.

FSG and Jurgen Klopp continue to be heavily linked with Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch and Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure, but considering the situation he finds himself in, England’s international could turn out to be a much cheaper alternative.

Are Liverpool signing Kalvin Phillips?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook confirmed that Liverpool do indeed like Phillips, but admitted that he’ll only be allowed to leave if Man City definitely secure the signature of Nunes. He said:

“Yeah, Kalvin Phillips is a name that has been mentioned to me in the last couple of weeks as someone that Klopp is really interested in. It might be possible that Manchester City would let him go on loan. I guess that might depend on if City can get the Matheus Nunes deal over the line.

"Ryan Gravenberch as well, I think the interest is genuine. They probably are still one midfielder light. I think that's the priority."

What is Kalvin Phillips' potential?

Liverpool will know that whilst Phillips hasn’t been given a fair chance to show what he’s capable of since joining Man City, he’s still got bags of potential to offer having previously been dubbed a “Rolls-Royce” by journalist Josh Bunting, so he could be an underrated addition for Klopp.

Guardiola’s £150k-per-week earner is extremely calm and composed on the ball where he last season averaged a 92.6% pass success rate in the top-flight which is higher than any of the regular starters managed on Merseyside, via WhoScored, showing he’d be an upgrade on the boss’ current options.

The Three Lions star also posted 27 senior contributions (14 goals and 13 assists) during his time at Leeds, with one of those assists coming when he visited Anfield, so if he can perform well when part of the away side, think of the impact he could have if he was wearing a home shirt.

Furthermore, Phillips shares the same agent, CAA Stellar, as Ibrahima Konate and Caoimhin Kelleher, so his representative will already have an existing connection to the club which could help them get a deal over the line should they try before tomorrow’s transfer deadline.