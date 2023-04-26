Liverpool are seriously considering a move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer, according to reports.

What's the latest on Phillips' future?

The Reds have James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all out of contract at the end of the season, and with Arthur Melo returning to Juventus, central reinforcements will be needed during the upcoming window. Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the Merseyside outfit have removed themselves from the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham so he will be in the market to find suitable alternatives, and the 27-year-old is a new name to have been linked.

The Premier League maestro made the £45m big-money move to the Etihad Stadium from Leeds United back in July 2022, and despite having made 16 appearances to date, he's failed to start a single match in the top-flight, so is significantly out of favour having failed to make an impression under Pep Guardiola. Therefore, he could be looking to secure a move elsewhere to increase his game time, and should that be the case, FSG have emerged as admirers at Anfield.

According to the Daily Star, Liverpool "want to sign" Phillips from Manchester City this summer in a deal worth up to £35m. Klopp has personally "targeted" the midfielder after suffering the financial blow on Bellingham, and it's stated that he's made him "one of his main targets" heading into the upcoming window.

The Reds have "let it be known" that the Sky Blues star is "on their radar", and he's reportedly "open to a move" to Merseyside. The Three Lions gem would "relish" the opportunity to kickstart his career again as he looks to "boost his chances" of being named in Gareth Southgate's squad for next year's Euro's tournament.

Should Liverpool splash the cash on Phillips?

Phillips is naturally a defensive midfielder, which is evidenced by him ranking in the 99th percentile for tackles made by central midfielders, with his previous performances for England having seen him lauded a "Rolls Royce" by journalist Josh Bunting, and he would be a solid addition for Liverpool.

The World Cup and Champions League participant also clocked up 27 goal contributions (14 goals and 13 assists) during his time at Leeds and holds leadership qualities having captained the Whites occasionally in the absence of Liam Cooper, so would slot into the midfield nicely alongside his international counterpart Jordan Henderson.

Finally, Phillips shares interestingly the same agent as Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate and Rhys Williams, so a move could prove easier than expected to complete, and for £35m, it would be a bargain for the Reds should they be able to get this deal over the line in the summer.