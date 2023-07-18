Liverpool are reported to have Manchester City outsider Kalvin Phillips on their radar this summer, as Jurgen Klopp seeks a midfield reformation.

The Reds are expected to lose Fabinho this window, with the Brazilian absent from their pre-season tour with the expectation to complete a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

Another player linked to trading Anfield for Saudi is captain Jordan Henderson, leaving room for a complete renovation in the middle of the park, if rumours are to be believed.

What is the market value of Kalvin Phillips?

The Reds could opt to steal a talent from the Premier League, with City midfielder Kalvin Phillips named as a potential suitor to join Klopp’s squad.

Valued at €25.7m (£22m) by Football Transfers, the former Leeds United man has seen his value drop since his £45m move to the treble winners last summer.

Liverpool could explore the status of the Englishman, with journalist James Pearce claiming that the 27-year-old is ‘among those under consideration’ at Anfield.

Could Kalvin Phillips go to Liverpool?

Considering the potential departures of the midfield duo who are integral figures in Klopp’s set-up, the German could strike a convincing deal by capturing Phillips.

The midfielder has valuable experience in the Premier League, as well as a hunger to play after a season deprived of minutes in his opening year at the Etihad.

In 12 appearances for the Sky Blues, the former Leeds ace made just two starts under Guardiola, via Sofascore, with the Spaniard boasting far superior midfield options to the City new boy.

Despite the talent and experience of Phillips, the Englishman remains low in the pecking order in Manchester, sparking rumours over his future at a critical time in his career.

Hailed as a “destroyer” by former England manager Steve McClaren, the combative midfielder could be a stellar signing for the Reds in the instance that their captain departs.

The Liverpool captain has been linked with a move to join Steven Gerrard at Al Ettifaq, leaving a potential vacancy where Phillips could thrive.

Placing last season aside, the former Leeds man was an pivotal member of Marcelo Bielsa’s promoted squad, where he continued his strong performances in the top tier.

In the 2021/22 campaign, the £150k-per-week Englishman displayed his defensive strengths in midfield, as highlighted by statistics via FBref.

In the Premier League that year, Phillips averaged a monstrous 3.05 tackles and 2.09 blocks per 90, as well as making an average of 1.35 interceptions per 90 to showcase the protection he could offer at Anfield.

While Henderson has been a strong asset in central midfield, the skipper lacked significantly in comparison to the defensive efforts of Phillips during his final season at Elland Road.

As per FBref, the 33-year-old averaged just 1.39 tackles and 0.91 interceptions per 90 for Liverpool last season in the Premier League, challenging just 1.56 dribblers per 90 in comparison to Phillips’ mega 3.21 per 90 at Leeds.

Klopp could deploy a defensive asset in his midfield to act as the heir to Henderson, in a move that could signify a much-needed rebuild in the middle of the park.