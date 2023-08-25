Liverpool's late-summer transfer business has taken a hit following news of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad's interest in Mohamed Salah, but Jurgen Klopp has swiftly rejected any claims that the Anfield side would be willing to negotiate.

Such interest exacerbates the club's current situation, still short of a centre-back and midfielder to combat the mass exodus this summer.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo have been signed, but more work is likely needed to ensure there is a good chance of silver-laden success this year.

Despite this, rumours have surfaced of Liverpool's interest in Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi...

What's the latest on Karim Adeyemi to Liverpool?

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Adeyemi has been touted for a move to Liverpool, with Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane and Juventus' Federico Chiesa also on the shortlist.

Adeyemi signed for the Yellow Wall from RB Salzburg for an initial fee of £33m only a year ago, and while no fee has been mooted, the 21-year-old dynamo is valued at £51m by CIES Football Observatory.

How good is Karim Adeyemi?

While the thought of Salah plying his trade away from Merseyside is simply unfathomable for Liverpool supporters, there will come a day when this becomes reality.

Liverpool are determined to reject Al-Ittihad's advances for the remainder of the transfer window, but with just two years remaining on his current deal there is every possibility that the 31-year-old has entered the final year of his time at Anfield.

Signing from Roma for £34m in 2017, Salah's signing has coincided with a remarkable ascent to the very forefront of European football, with Liverpool winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup (among other honours) with the one-time Chelsea prospect at the club.

Praised as "exceptional" by Klopp, the right winger has scored 187 goals and supplied 80 assists from 307 appearances for Liverpool, currently ranking among the top 2% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 9% for assists and the top 1% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90, as per FBref.

The £350k-per-week gem will not be easily replaced, to say the least. But, Adeyemi could be moulded into a world-class phenom by Klopp to ease the blow that Salah's departure will deal to the Anfield club.

Last term, the four-cap German posted nine goals and six assists from just 26 starting displays for Dortmund, hailed for his "incredible" quality and speed by Salzburg coach Matthias Jaissle.

Also dubbed "ice-cold" by Germany manager Hansi Flick, Adeyemi is already proving to be one of the most destructive youngsters on the scene, and given that he is left-footed, he could be the natural replacement to serve in Salah's stead.

The £82k-per-week prodigy already ranks among the top 11% of attacking midfielders and wingers for goals, the top 24% for assists, the top 27% for progressive carries and the top 17% for successful take-ons per 90, highlighting a natural talent for goalscoring and a forward-surging presence to go with it.

Described as "brutal" by Jaissle, Adeyemi could be the precocious starlet to be nurtured into a refined, frightening phenom, and Klopp could well find the perfect man to fill Salah's boots, when that day comes, in the German ace.