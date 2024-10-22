Liverpool are believed to be showing an interest in signing an attacking "beast" to potentially replace Darwin Nunez, according to a fresh claim.

Liverpool contract & transfer news

While Reds supporters are desperate to see more transfer business happen than in recent years, retaining the services of key trio Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah is equally important.

On Monday, it emerged that Van Dijk has been in talks over a contract extension at Anfield, with both the Dutchman and Liverpool keen on reaching an agreement before his current deal runs out at the end of this season. It is a significant update and the hope is that his two teammates are in a similar position.

In terms of possible new signings, Brighton attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte has been linked with a move to the Reds, with Manchester City also in the mix to sign him. He has even been compared to Lionel Messi, which is the highest compliment you can pay any footballer.

Many fans want a new centre-back to come in and add further depth to Arne Slot's squad, and Borussia Dortmund ace Nico Schlotterbeck has emerged as a target. The 24-year-old has started six Bundesliga games this season, completing over 90% of his passes.

Liverpool eyeing move for attacking "beast"

According to a report from Spain, Liverpool and Slot are keen on signing Porto forward Samu Omorodion, who could come in to replace Nunez. The Uruguayan hasn't always fully convinced since arriving from Benfica in the summer of 2022, and doesn't seem to be firmly in Slot's plans. This update claims the Reds will likely sell Nunez and allow Salah to leave for free, meaning attacking reinforcements - namely Omorodion - will be a necessity.

Other clubs are also interested in snapping up the 20-year-old, however, with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain mentioned in the report, while he was on the brink of joining Chelsea this summer before his move to Portugal.

Omorodion jumps out as such an exciting attacking option for Liverpool to bring in, considering the impact he is already making at such a young age. Having moved to Porto from Atletico Madrid during the summer transfer window, the Spaniard has been on fire, scoring seven goals in as many matches so far this season, in all competitions. Three of those have come in the Europa League, in just two appearances.

Football analyst Antonio Mango has described Omorodion as a "beast", such is his level of attacking threat, while pundit Mario Suarez has said of him: "I think he looks like a little bit of Diego Costa when he was young. Big and strong, running for the space, scoring goals."

While Nunez is undoubtedly popular among Liverpool fans, in terms of his character and passion - the Anfield crowd often sing his name as much as anyone - there are clear doubts as to whether he is ever going to be the clinical finisher and subtle link-up player that Slot wants in his attack.

He is now in his third season with the Reds and still looks very raw at times, so if Michael Edwards, Richard Hughes and others believe Omorodion is a younger upgrade on the 25-year-old, they should be trusted.