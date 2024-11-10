Liverpool fans will be overjoyed with how well the early reign of Arne Slot continues to go, with the Reds five points clear at the top of the Premier League summit and still unbeaten in the Champions League.

There have been no teething issues at all from the end of Jurgen Klopp's decorated time at the club to the new managerial methods of the Dutchman, as the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Ibrahima Konate have turned on the style in a Liverpool jersey under the ex-Feyenoord boss when they perhaps stuttered on occasion under the German.

Of course, the allure of the January transfer window could still see the table-toppers swoop in for more top talents to call their own soon, which could include a deal for this enigmatic winger getting over the line.

Liverpool keen on signing exciting winger

According to reports in Spain, Liverpool are keen on attempting to seal a deal for Sporting CP ace Geovany Quenda this January, with the teenager already making considerable waves in the first team of the Portuguese giants.

That hasn't gone under the radar, however, with a whole host of top-flight clubs from England preparing to make Quenda a statement buy when the window reopens, with Manchester City and Chelsea other named parties looking at the 17-year-old winger.

City are certainly aware of the Sporting number 57 and what he's capable of after he picked up an assist down the right wing to supply Victor Gyokeres in the recent comprehensive 4-1 win in Champions League action last week.

Slot's men will hope they hold an advantage in the race to pick up Quenda - who is being touted to move away from Portugal for a bumper £84m price tag owing to a significantly high release clause - with the 17-year-old no doubt aware of how well Luis Diaz took to the English game after once being a promising Liga Portugal talent in his own right.

How Quenda could be Diaz 2.0

Liverpool were obviously vindicated in taking a punt on Diaz in the end, who has nine goals and two assists next to his name this season in all competitions after making the transition from Portugal to England look seamless.

Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

Quenda will hope he can do the same if a major move is sealed, but he did only make the senior mix this campaign at Sporting after captivating those in Lisbon for some time in the youth ranks.

Quenda's numbers at Sporting (youth & senior) Level Games Goals Assists Senior team 17 2 2 U23s 24 9 7 B 9 2 2 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Looking at the table above, Quenda really began to shine as an "exciting" winger - as he had been referred to by football talent scout Jacek Kulig this summer - when starring in the U23 set-up, before taking the jump up to the men's team in his stride with a goal on his senior debut versus Diaz's old employers in Porto this August.

Diaz has equally been praised for his daring performances donning Liverpool red, with the Colombian once being labelled as "incredible" by Klopp, before exploding into life further under the new Slot regime.

Therefore, the teenage forward will no doubt look to the South American for inspiration if a move to England gets off the ground, with Quenda also eager to be a hit with the likes of Nunez, who would have been licking his lips at the prospect of linking up with the Sporting starlet after his incisive assist versus Man City.

With Nunez also capable of firing in goal after goal on the top of his game - with 26 league goals mustered up during his swansong campaign at Benfica - like Gyokeres who benefitted from the teenager's sublime through ball - this feels like a signing that could take the Reds to the next level in attack if Slot and Co can fend off all of Quenda's frenzied suitors.