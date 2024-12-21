Liverpool are now keen on signing a "fantastic" player who's valued at £50m to replace Andy Robertson, according to a report.

Robertson struggling in Liverpool's hot start

Robertson is one of the longest-serving players in Arne Slot's squad, playing a huge role in the success the Reds experienced under the helm of Jurgen Klopp, but he is not having the best of campaigns up to this point.

Last weekend, the Scotland international was sent off in the first half against Fulham, bearing responsibility for the two points Slot's side dropped, and there are now reports that the manager is looking at a number of replacements.

Journalist Christian Falk recently revealed that Liverpool are in the race for Alphonso Davies, who is out of contract at the end of the season, however there is likely to be competition from a number of Europe's top clubs.

As such, Slot may consider alternative options, and AFC Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez has emerged as a target following the 21-year-old's impressive Premier League campaign up to this point.

Liverpool told Antonee Robinson asking price

Another player on Slot's shortlist is Fulham's Antonee Robinson, and Football Insider have now revealed that Fulham have set an asking price of between £40m - £50m for the left-back. Robinson is said to be high on Liverpool's list of targets, having particularly impressed in his recent outing at Anfield, during which he picked up two assists.

After an impressive Premier League campaign so far, a number of top clubs are queuing up for the Fulham star, but the Cottagers will be very much in the driving seat of any negotiations that take place.

The 27-year-old is contracted until 2028, meaning his current employers will not sanction his departure unless an interested party is willing to pay a huge sum. It is currently unclear how much Liverpool would be willing to spend to land one of their top targets.

It is no wonder Robinson has caught the eye of so many top clubs, considering how well he has performed for Fulham over the past year, in both an attacking and defensive sense.

The American ranks in the 95th percentile for assists, the 94th percentile for clearances, the 95th percentile for interceptions and the 88th percentile for tackles per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

Lauded as "fantastic" during his time with Wigan Athletic earlier in his career, it has been a long journey to the top for Robinson, but his performances this season prove that he would be more than capable of making the step up to a big club.

That said, there is no need to panic too early over Robertson's recent form. Although the Scot has received his fair share of criticism this season, he has been dependable at left-back for a number of years, and he shouldn't be moved on after one bad patch.