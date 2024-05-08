As a new era awaits, Liverpool have shifted their focus towards planning for the future, which could reportedly include landing a left-back to eventually succeed Andrew Robertson at Anfield.

Liverpool transfer news

Robertson, now 30 years old, isn't quite ready to be winding down just yet and is unlikely to be at that stage for a few years yet, but there's no harm in planning ahead from Liverpool's point of view. When Arne Slot arrives, Michael Edwards and Liverpool will want to ensure that it signals the beginning of a new era rather than any short-term, disappointing stint. And thinking ahead should go a long way towards achieving that.

Whilst question marks remain over Kostas Tsimikas' ability to eventually step into Robertson's role too, the Reds have turned their attention towards Ligue 1 and a player who may excel where the Greek international has struggled for consistency.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Liverpool are keen on signing Bradley Locko from Ligue 1 side Brest this summer, but face competition from fellow Premier League sides Aston Villa and West Ham United.

Part of a Brest side who are on course to secure shock qualification for the Champions League, Locko is seen as a player with huge potential and, therefore, meets the criteria of the calibre needed to replace Robertson in Merseyside.

Full backs and how they were evolved has played a large part in the success that Jurgen Klopp has enjoyed at Liverpool, and now Slot could continue that trend by setting Locko along the path of taking the responsibility from one of the most important players of the Klopp era.

Locko has the potential to succeed Robertson

Still just 22 years old, now would be the perfect time for Locko to get his big move, especially whilst Robertson is still close to his best and able to benefit from the healthy competition himself. All of a sudden, Liverpool would have four incredibly solid full-back options. On the right-hand side would stand Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley, who needs little introduction these days, and on the opposite flank would stand Robertson and Locko to hand Slot some real strength in depth.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Bradley Locko Andrew Robertson Assists 3 2 Tackles Won 55 24 Key Passes 23 55 Ball Recoveries 207 96

The most positive stat of the lot is Locko's ball recovery numbers. If Slot's system is anywhere near as intense as Klopp's then this will see the Frenchman thrive when counter-pressing. It's the type of stat that makes Robertson such an asset under the German and the type that should see Locko emerge if he decides to complete an Anfield switch this summer.

It remains to be seen just how much Brest will demand when it comes to a transfer fee, but with reports indicating that Locko's current salary is just £9,500-a-week, the Reds should have no issue when it comes to agreeing personal terms.