Liverpool reportedly remain interested in completing the signing of a summer transfer target, potentially bringing him in for less than his £68m release clause.

Liverpool transfer news

There is still some transfer news doing the rounds with the Reds, despite the window being shut, with both incoming and outgoing rumours emerging in recent weeks. Darwin Nunez is struggling to be a key man under Arne Slot and the Uruguayan has been linked with a move to Barcelona. The La Liga giants are even believed to be preparing an offer for him, potentially ending his time at Anfield in one of the next two windows.

Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi has emerged as a rumoured incoming target for Liverpool, with club scouts said to be scouting him, possibly viewing him as a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah, whose future continues to be up in the air.

One young player who has caught the eye in 2024 is Adam Wharton, with the Crystal Palace midfielder excelling since joining from Blackburn Rovers and even getting in England's squad for Euro 2024. The Reds are seen as one of the clubs in the mix to acquire his signature.

Liverpool eye £50m signing of "unbelievable" ace

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are still interested in signing Palace star Eberechi Eze, having shown a willingness to snap him up during the summer transfer window.

The report states that the England international's £68m release clause "will become available in the summer of 2025", but with just two years left on his deal at that stage, teams are hoping to bring that price down in negotiations with the Eagles. Palace could end up with between £50-60m for him, according to this update, even though they are reluctant to sell.

Eze may not have the most earth-shattering start to the season for a struggling Palace team, bagging one goal and zero assists in seven Premier League appearances so far, but there is no denying that he would be a great addition at Liverpool.

The 26-year-old has stood out as one of the best attacking players in the league over the past 12 months or so, netting 11 times in the division last season, while Palace manager Oliver Glasner has lauded him in recent weeks.

“Who’s a better player than Eze? For me he’s absolutely top, if he was luckier this season he would have five or six goals. He’s always dangerous because he has the quality and ability at 1-1, he’s such an unbelievable finisher, in some situations he can improve, he’s a guy who can always score and he’s someone who everyone likes."

Admittedly, Liverpool aren't crying out for more attacking players, but with Nunez and Salah's futures not exactly feeling secure, the England ace should be viewed as a great option to come in.

The fact that the Reds could perhaps get him on the cheap - relative to his clause - is an added bonus, while his flair and versatility will surely appeal to Slot, with the Palace man capable of excelling out wide or in an attacking midfield role.