Liverpool may have to smash a European club's transfer record in order to sign an "electric" player with similarities to Mohamed Salah this summer, according to a fresh claim.

Liverpool transfer news

Last summer saw the Reds completely rebuild their midfield, with it abundantly clear that the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita were no longer the forces they once were. In came Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, making a huge difference to the levels of energy in the middle of the park.

This time around, further signings will be needed for incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot, but there could be more focus on the defence and attack. Florian Wirtz has been outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen this summer, winning the Bundesliga title and proving to be a creative force, and he continues to be linked with a summer move to Anfield.

Slot could also be looking to bring Feyenoord right-back Lutsharel Geertruida with him to Liverpool at the end of the season, along with defensive midfielder and teammate Mats Wieffer, potentially paving the way for Trent Alexander-Arnold to take up a permanent midfield role moving forward.

Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio has been linked with joining the Reds for many months now, and speculation continues to be rife about him becoming a key centre-back signing in the summer window. He has just tasted Primeira Liga title glory with his current side, and could be an important figure for Portugal at Euro 2024.

Liverpool want "electric" attacking ace

According to Het Laatste Niews [via Sport Witness], Liverpool are keen on signing PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko in the summer transfer window.

In order for that to happen, though, the Reds could have to fork out as much as €50m (£42.9m) for the Belgian, which would break PSV's record for an outgoing player, currently held by Cody Gakpo when he joined the Reds last year.

Bakayoko ticks plenty of boxes when it comes to what Liverpool could be looking for to replace Salah this summer, should the Egyptian King move on. Even if he stays, though, added competition on the right-hand side can only be a good thing.

Bakayoko vs. Salah in the league this season Bakayoko Salah Appearances 31 30 Starts 28 26 Goals 12 18 Assists 9 10 Shots per game 3.0 3.5 Dribbles per game 2.8 0.8 Key passes per game 2.1 2.1

The 21-year-old possesses Salah's hunger for goals when cutting in from the right flank onto a stronger left foot, and he is already delivering consistent numbers in the final third, suggesting that he has genuine substance in his game, much like the Reds superstar.

This season, Bakayoko has 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions for PSV, and those tallies could become even better alongside better players and as he matures with age. Football talent scout Jacek kulig has heaped praise on him, saying: "20 years of age. Such an electric player. Still very far from being a finished product but the potential is really high!"

It still feels likely that Salah will still be at Liverpool beyond the summer, so there may not be an immediate need for Bakayoko, but if Slot sees him as the Egyptian's successor, he could be an exciting addition.